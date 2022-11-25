Read full article on original website
Sykkuno destroys Fuslie’s whole party with one Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet
The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet showdown between Fuslie and Sykkuno was a mismatch from turn one and a total party wipe was never in doubt. As most fans know, being an elite Pokemon Trainer takes a whole lot of brainpower and careful planning. Things have to be meticulously curated if you want to be the very best like no one ever was.
WoW Dragonflight leveling guide: How to level up fast to level 70
WoW Dragonflight leveling guide shows players how to get to level 70 as fast as possible with a few tricks that will speed up the process. Like every WoW expansion, Dragonflight is raising the level cap, this time going from 60 to 70. Although some players play for the lore...
Wild Pokemon Go glitch actually turns Holiday Hat Raichu into the Flash
Pokemon Go fans are sharing amusement over one of many glitches that distort the models of different characters. This time, a Holiday Hat Raichu is the center of attention, as its hat speeds off the display. Pokemon Go has been called out regularly throughout 2022 for a slew of glitches,...
WoW Dragonriding abilities: How to unlock them & what they do in Dragonflight
A list of WoW Dragonriding abilities has been added in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion. Here, we’ll show you how to unlock them and what each of them does. Activision Blizzard dropped the latest World of Warcraft expansion on November 28, releasing at different times across the world. It includes a new Evoker class, race, and many more features noted in the patch notes.
Where to find the Mirror Herb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced new held items that open up new possibilities in strategic battles, such as the mirror herb. Here’s everything players need to know about getting the Loaded Dice for themselves. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have shaken up the tried-and-true Pokemon formula in a variety of...
How to get more Vigor in WoW Dragonflight: Fly longer while Dragonriding
WoW Dragonflight’s Vigor resource is new for Dragonriding and if you would like to fly for longer, you’re going to need to know how to get more Vigor. Here, we have some tips to do just that. Activision Blizzard rolled out the latest expansion on November 28, with...
Overwatch 2 devs reveal Ramattra has been in development since 2017
Ramattra, Overwatch 2’s upcoming hero, is coming at the end of 2022. In a video explaining the process of developing the Omnic hero, it was revealed that Ramattra has been in development since 2017. Game development is a long and complicated process. Out of all the concepts that come...
Riot promises “funnel” jungle nerfs as Season 13 strat breaks League of Legends
Double jungle and funneling has caught the ire of League of Legends players once again to start Season 13 with a new strategy prevailing with the new items. Riot has promised nerfs to the strategy though, stating it was a “niche abuse case” missed in testing. League of...
List of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trade codes to get version exclusives
Trade codes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can help you obtain version exclusives, catch all of the Paradox Pokemon, or even get the two starters you didn’t pick. Here’s a list of all the trade codes you need for Pokemon S&V. Just like every other mainline Pokemon game,...
WoW Dragonflight boat & zeppelin locations: How to get to Dragon Isles
To travel across and reach the Dragon Isles, players must catch either a boat or a zeppelin ride in the WoW Dragonflight expansion. Here’s how it all works so you can begin your journey right away. With the release of WoW Dragonflight, players can now start the latest adventure...
WoW Dragonflight devs respond amid pre-patch Tempest Unleashed reward concerns
With the release of WoW Dragonflight, pre-patch event Tempest Unleashed is now winding down though many have been left unable to claim every reward. Thankfully, developers have already identified the issue and responded to alleviate concern. As with most WoW expansions, pre-patch content has been a highlight for players ahead...
Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Who is The Hunter? Powers explained
The Hunter is a new character fighting alongside the Avengers and their allies in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Here’s everything there is to know about the new superhero. In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the Hunter is the closest thing the player gets to their own avatar, as in many ways, the character represents the player. However, the Hunter is a fully-fledged superhero in their own right with a backstory already established. The hero will fit in well alongside the game’s other Midnight Suns and has their own reasons for wanting to defeat Lilith, the game’s villain.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet FPS mod looks to drastically improve performance
In a fan-made mod, a Pokemon trainer drastically improved the performance of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, managing to run the game at a stable 60 FPS. However don’t expect it to come to your Switch right away. The newest mainline entries to the Pokemon franchise, Scarlet and Violet, have...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player enraged by “sick joke” after failed rare Blaze Paldean Tauros encounter
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player finally encountered the rare Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros while exploring, but the success was undermined by the unwanted reveal of a sneaky surprise. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have a big job when it comes to completing the Paldean Pokedex in Gen 9. With...
WoW Dragonflight Dragonriding races: Quests, locations & rewards
Wow Dragonflight is finally here, with players now able to fully dive into Dragonriding. Here’s our guide for all the Dragonriding race quests, locations, and what special rewards you will get for completing each. As the name suggests, Dragonflight places a big emphasis on Dragons. With this focus comes...
Shambali confirmed as Overwatch 2’s newest Payload map coming in Season 2
Blizzard unleashed the Season 2 trailer for Overwatch 2, confirming several content additions, including Shambali Monastery as a brand-new map. The rollout of Overwatch 2 Season 1 introduced players to three new heroes – Kiriko, Junker Queen, and Sojourn – along with six maps and the Push PvP mode.
Twitch streamer falls underneath Pokemon Scarlet & Violet map
While streaming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay, Twitch streamer Firedancer suddenly fell through the open-world map. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have encountered a litany of technical issues since the title launched a couple of weeks ago. Thus far, problems with the game have included a wide array of graphical...
Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes: Start date, Mega Evolutions & Go Tour
Pokemon Go players will soon be able to jump into Season 9, as Niantic has announced Mythical Wishes. The season will introduce new Mega Evolutions and feature the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn. Pokemon Go players have tackled numerous challenges throughout 2022. From the early seasons featuring Alolan Pokemon to the...
Overwatch 2 devs confirm balance changes to Mercy, Ana, Bastion, Doomfist and Sojourn
The Overwatch 2 devs have unveiled an assortment of balance updates going live when Season 2 begins including some much-needed adjustments for many of the game’s heroes. Season 2 of OW2 is set to kick off on December 6 and will be bringing in a new map, a menacing tank hero in Ramattra, sparkling Greek Mythology skins, and major balance changes.
Overwatch 2 reveals Season 2’s Zeus Junker Queen Mythic Skin, Christmas event, more
Blizzard has unveiled a ton of new content coming to Overwatch 2 in Season 2 including the game’s next Mythic skin belonging to The Junker Queen. Overwatch 2 Season 2 is set to launch on December 6 and will be introducing the new tank hero Ramattra, a new map and loads of skins that will probably cost an arm and a leg.
