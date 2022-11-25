ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
Newsweek

German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier

Self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) supplied by Germany will make it easier for Ukraine to target Iranian-made drones, according to a soldier fighting for Kyiv's forces. Berlin has given Kyiv 30 of the Gepard units along with 6,000 rounds of ammunition. The weapons have won praise, with Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba tweeting that they were "excellent."
WashingtonExaminer

World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'

The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
defensenews.com

Kongsberg precision-strike missiles to replace Harpoons on UK warships

LONDON — Britain’s Royal Navy is to be equipped with a new long-range precision strike missile in an agreement announced Nov 22 with the Norwegian Government. Eleven frigates and destroyers are to be equipped with the Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace built Naval Strike Missile. The first three warships...
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack

The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
US News and World Report

Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
navalnews.com

Repair Work on Russian Aircraft Carrier is “on schedule”

Work to repair and upgrade the Project 1143.5 heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov (NATO reporting name: Kuznetsov-class) is proceeding on schedule, the ship may be delivered to the Russian Navy in the first quarter of 2024, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexei Rakhmanov said. Rakhmanov said at the...
The Associated Press

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.

