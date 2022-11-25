Read full article on original website
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
brytfmonline.com
NATO: Two Russian fighter planes passed NATO ships at low altitude: it was approx. 70 metres
“The interaction increased the risk of miscalculations, errors, and accidents,” he writes NATO on its website. On the morning of November 17, two Russian fighter jets carried out an approach toward the so-called NATO Standing Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1), which carries out routine operations in the Baltic Sea. Here,...
German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier
Self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) supplied by Germany will make it easier for Ukraine to target Iranian-made drones, according to a soldier fighting for Kyiv's forces. Berlin has given Kyiv 30 of the Gepard units along with 6,000 rounds of ammunition. The weapons have won praise, with Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba tweeting that they were "excellent."
A jet built by China and Pakistan may soon be the most widely operated combat aircraft in the world
The JF-17, designed and developed by Pakistan and China, is "not cutting edge, but it is a reliable performer," one expert told Insider.
World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'
The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
5 NATO carrier strike groups, including the US Navy's newest supercarrier, are patrolling waters around Europe
A top US defense official told reporters at a briefing that the patrols are an opportunity for allies to practice NATO's "deter and defend" concept.
NBC News
‘Days’ before NATO can determine response to unconfirmed reports of Russian missile inside Poland
U.S. officials are working to figure out what happened inside Poland, a NATO territory, after reports that two people were killed by a Russian missile that fell inside the country, which borders Ukraine. U.S. officials have not confirmed the incident.Nov. 15, 2022.
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed 2 people in Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces to intercept a Russian strike: US officials
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed two Polish citizens was fired by Ukraine, per the AP. The AP cited three anonymous US officials who said the missile was fired to intercept a Russian one. Ukraine said Russia launched a salvo of 90 missiles at Ukraine on the same day...
defensenews.com
Kongsberg precision-strike missiles to replace Harpoons on UK warships
LONDON — Britain’s Royal Navy is to be equipped with a new long-range precision strike missile in an agreement announced Nov 22 with the Norwegian Government. Eleven frigates and destroyers are to be equipped with the Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace built Naval Strike Missile. The first three warships...
electrek.co
Vinfast achieves milestone with first batch of VF8 EVs shipped to the US
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast hit a major milestone Friday, shipping the first batch of VF8 SUVs to the US. Vinfast made its grand debut at the LA Auto show last year, introducing the VF8 and VF9 EVs to the world. After vowing to end the production of gas-powered models,...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack
The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
US News and World Report
Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
Russian fighter jets can't control the air over Ukraine, and Russia's attack helicopters are paying for it
Russia's aviation forces have struggled to operate effectively in Ukraine. The toll has been especially high for Russia's Ka-52, one of its newest attack helicopters. The ineffectiveness of Russian jets and the Ka-52's own flaws have left the helicopter more exposed. Of all the Russian Air Force's helicopters, the Ka-52...
China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
The Ukraine war has often been a grinding artillery battle. These are the big guns being sent in to pound Russian forces.
With foreign weapons pouring into Ukraine, the Ukrainian military may end up with one of the world's most eclectic collections of artillery. Take howitzers, for example. When Russia invaded in February, Ukraine's army fielded the standard array of Cold War-era weapons found in former Soviet republics and satellites. Its array...
navalnews.com
Repair Work on Russian Aircraft Carrier is “on schedule”
Work to repair and upgrade the Project 1143.5 heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov (NATO reporting name: Kuznetsov-class) is proceeding on schedule, the ship may be delivered to the Russian Navy in the first quarter of 2024, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexei Rakhmanov said. Rakhmanov said at the...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
How Russia Was Humiliated by Japan When They Fought Before
As a whistleblower reveals Kremlin plans for conflict with Japan, here's why the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905 was one of the country's biggest failures.
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
