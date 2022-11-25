Scio Township has scheduled a special meeting in January for the purpose of hearing and discussing recommendations from the Fire Services Guidance Committee. The Fire Services Guidance Committee was formed in October under the advisory of Scio Township Fire Chief Andy Houde. The committee, comprised of eight members, serves to evaluate the Fire Chief's suggested service improvements and make recommendation(s) to the Township Board of Trustees.

SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO