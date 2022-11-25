ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style

Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
The 2023 Pilot Is Honda's Most-Capable SUV Ever, But It's Also Pricey

Honda has significantly improved the 2023 Honda Pilot midsize SUV on paper, growing in size to offer more cargo and passenger room and now offering more power, trim features, and options than ever before. The question, however, always comes down to price, and with these improvements comes a slight bump for the Pilot that now places further from reach than the Toyota Highlander, Kia Telluride, and Subaru Ascent three-row competitors. So is it worth it?
2023 Lexus LS starts at $78,685, gets updated tech

The Lexus LS enters the 2023 model year with a handful of updates aimed at improving the usability of its infotainment system. You'll still find a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, but it now features the Lexus Interface system that debuted in the redesigned 2022 NX, which does away with the previous Remote Touch Interface trackpad, while adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity in place of the previous wired versions. Dual-phone Bluetooth pairing is also included.

