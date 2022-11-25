Honda has significantly improved the 2023 Honda Pilot midsize SUV on paper, growing in size to offer more cargo and passenger room and now offering more power, trim features, and options than ever before. The question, however, always comes down to price, and with these improvements comes a slight bump for the Pilot that now places further from reach than the Toyota Highlander, Kia Telluride, and Subaru Ascent three-row competitors. So is it worth it?

