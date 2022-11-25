ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday Premium Beauty Deals! Save Up to 50% Off Celeb-Approved Products From Violet Grey

By Hannah Kahn
 3 days ago

Attention, beauty buffs! If you’ve been eyeing luxury skincare and makeup lately, today is your chance to score major markdowns on these premium products. Violet Grey is offering a major Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on bestselling essentials, from anti-aging serums to sculpting tools. Snag these savings so you can look snatched!

We rounded up our 11 top picks from this limited-time savings event! And to prove that these products are all celeb favorites, we’re showing you the stars’ seal of approval. Iconic lipstick that was made for the mistletoe! Luminous sunscreen and foundation that will make your skin glow! Eye cream that will help reduce fine lines! We’ve got it all below. Happy shopping!

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqqrv_0jNcGhI200
Violet Grey

Using stem-cell technology to rejuvenate your skin, this award-winning cream gives you a more youthful-looking complexion. Even Posh Spice is a fan! Skincare expert Melanie Grant shared Victoria Beckham ’s morning routine , which included Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream.

Was $280 On Sale: $210 You Save 25% See it!

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rhu1g_0jNcGhI200
Violet Grey

This cult-favorite hyaluronic serum plumps fine lines and adds a boost of hydration for radiant, refreshed skin. Katie Holmes once told InStyle , “I also use the [Dr. Barbara Sturm’s] hyaluronic serum, brightening serum, and face cream." No wonder the actress doesn’t age!

Was $300 On Sale: $240 You Save 20% See it!

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eavBH_0jNcGhI200
Violet Grey

One of the most luxury skincare lines on the market, La Mer is normally out of our price range. But thanks to this Violet Grey sale, we can finally afford the brand’s triple-stength eye cream. Formulated with Miracle Broth, this product targets dark under-eye circles and fine lines to help brighten and de-puff. Jesse Metcalfe revealed that he uses this anti-aging eye cream. “As I’m getting older I really need to combat these wrinkles and bags under my eyes,” he told Harper’s Bazaar.

Was $245 On Sale: $184 You Save 25% See it!

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ixSp_0jNcGhI200
Violet Grey

What do Alicia Keys, Reese Witherspoon and Patrick Dempsey have in common? They all swear by Jillian Dempsey ’s gold sculpting bar! This 24-karat gold vibrating bar makes skin look more lifted, toned and contoured. Peace out, puffy skin!

Was $195 On Sale: $146 You Save 25% See it!

Beauty Stat Universal C Skin Refiner Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447rXZ_0jNcGhI200
Violet Grey

Hailey Bieber calls this brightening vitamin C serum one of her “holy grail products.” The Rhode Skin founder said, “It’s the world’s first serum containing 20 percent stable and pure vitamin C, which was groundbreaking in the skincare industry.” The silky formula leaves skin looking smooth and radiant while reducing wrinkles, redness and dark spots.

Was $80 On Sale: $60 You Save 25% See it!

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24A6xC_0jNcGhI200
Violet Grey

Pillow Talk! One of the most popular lipsticks of all time, Charlotte Tilbury’s signature nude-pink shade is a favorite among Nicole Kidman , Emma Roberts , Amal Clooney and more! Super smooth for a pillowy pout.

Was $34 On Sale: $26 You Save 24% See it!

Dr. Dennis Gross Daily Peel Pads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dn0D_0jNcGhI200
Violet Grey

Chrissy Teigen once shared the secret behind her glowing complexion: Dr. Dennis Gross daily face pads. These exfoliating peels stimulate collagen, unclog pores and treat signs of aging.

Was $88 On Sale: $66 You Save 25% See it!

Face Gym Multi-Sculpt High-Performance Contouring Tool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLi4s_0jNcGhI200
Violet Grey

According to Harper's Bazaar , Elizabeth Olsen and Ellen Pompeo prepped for last year’s Emmys with this game-changing gua sha. Lift, sculpt and contour your features with this Face Gym tool!

Was $60 On Sale: $45 You Save 25% See it!

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdwtM_0jNcGhI200
Violet Grey

If there’s one celeb who knows about skincare, it's beauty mogul Kylie Jenner . The Kardashians star revealed that her go-to foundation is this Giorgio Armani medium-coverage silk solution. “I love this foundation,” she said. “I love how it makes me skin look.” There are 28 different shades to choose from!

Was $65 On Sale: $49 You Save 25% See it!

iS Clinical Active Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFzEu_0jNcGhI200
Violet Grey

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley told New York Magazine ’s The Strategist that she uses this anti-aging brightening serum every evening. “I have acne-prone skin and the active serum is incredible for people with skin like mine,” she said. “It’s definitely an investment, but for me, the price is worth it.”

Was $142 On Sale: $107 You Save 25% See it!

Supergoop Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20se4N_0jNcGhI200
Violet Grey

This is one of my all-time favorite skincare products! Sunscreen and tinted moisturizer in one, this Supergoop SPF 40 gives your skin a subtle glow. And I’m not the only fan — Brooke Shields told Vogue, “My last step of skincare is Supergoop Glowscreen and it’s SPF. This one’s got a little tint to it.”

Was $36 On Sale: $27 You Save 25% See it!

