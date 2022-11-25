Read full article on original website
NJ jewelry store hit by violent smash-and-grab not insured, owner says
JERSEY CITY — The owner of a jewelry store who told police he was robbed of nearly a half-million dollars in cash and jewels Sunday afternoon said he carried no insurance on his inventory. Five masked men entered Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue in Jersey City around 4:35 p.m....
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com
Legal Procedures in NJ Motor Vehicle Stops
Many people have been pulled over by the police, usually for mundane reasons such as a broken taillight or speeding. A valid traffic stop is one where the police have observed an infraction related to your vehicle. Examples include broken headlights or tail lights, no license plate or expired plates, dark window tint, shattered windows, or visibly defective tires. They can also stop you when they have probable cause. Examples include speeding, not using headlights, swerving, reckless driving, or other driving-related infractions.
2 From Lower Twp., NJ, Facing Methamphetamine-related Charges
Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Villas were arrested just before Thanksgiving and are facing methamphetamine-related charges. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, 57-year-old Valerie Lear and 51-year-old Robert Bellemare were charged on Wednesday, November 23rd, following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Bentz Avenue.
Why do NJ police warn us about DWI checkpoints?
Roadside sobriety checkpoints are not all about the element of surprise in New Jersey. In fact, police need to notify the public when they plan to create a detour and check drivers for signs of impairment. So the next time you get frustrated by a newspaper or social media announcement...
New Jersey, you’ve definitely broken one of these wacky marriage rules
There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
N.J. beginning Murphy’s long-promised review of how state handled COVID-19
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has launched a long-awaited review of how New Jersey responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, two years and eight months after Murphy first promised one, in the early days of the crisis. The state tapped a pair of outside firms to conduct the independent review, Murphy...
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
Newark Airport on pace for record gun seizures
For the third time this month, a loaded handgun was found in luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration found the 9mm handgun in the carry-on luggage of a passenger from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The gun was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber. "This...
Police: 3 sought for stabbing at Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving
Authorities in New Jersey say they are seeking three people in connection with a stabbing at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving Day.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Casino workers deserve a workplace free from deadly secondhand smoke
Casino workers are literally sick and tired of being forced to choose between their health and earning a paycheck, writes Atlantic City casino dealer Nicole Vitola. The post Casino workers deserve a workplace free from deadly secondhand smoke appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
Arrest made after stolen car used in ATM robbery crashes on New Jersey highway
Police in New Jersey are hoping the arrest of a man in connection to a string of smash and grab robberies will help them crack the case.
One Of The Best Hotels In New Jersey Is Right By The Jersey Shore
Traveling can be a pain, but when you're staying in one of the best hotels in the state it makes it a little easier right?. New Jersey of course sees its fair share of travelers. From beach bums to business meetings and due to our being sandwiched between New York...
EHT police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ at ShopRite
Egg Harbor Township police are warning of an increase in distraction thefts around the English Creek ShopRite. A suspect will approach the victim either inside the store or the parking lot, and try to speak to them in another language, police explained. While the victim is distracted, a second suspect...
fox29.com
Police issue warning after thieves attempt to rob several Gloucester County properties
WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - With the holiday season in full swing, police are on high prowl as they warn the public of heightened thefts-- from catalytic converters, to holiday presents. Police are saturating local neighborhoods with patrols after they say thieves hit multiple developments, looking to get into people's cars...
Victim also charged after stabbing fight at NJ casino is caught on video
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities in New Jersey say they are seeking three people and have issued a summons to a fourth person in connection with a stabbing at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving Day. Atlantic City police say officers were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday to The...
Does NJ prefer real or artificial Christmas trees?
This past weekend it seemed like every third or fourth car you passed in suburban New Jersey had a Christmas tree on the roof of their vehicle. It's a scene that will repeat itself for the next few weekends until Christmas. If New Jersey is like the rest of the...
Did you know that NJ has a state fossil?
HADDONFIELD — Did you know New Jersey has a state fossil? It does and even cooler, it’s a dinosaur!. The Hadrosaurus foulkii is the state dinosaur, named in honor of William Parker Foulke, an amateur geologist who helped discover the bones in Haddonfield, NJ in 1858. Hadrosaurus foulkii...
ABOUT
WCHR 1040AM is your station for inspiration in Princeton, NJ.
