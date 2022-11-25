ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Legal Procedures in NJ Motor Vehicle Stops

Many people have been pulled over by the police, usually for mundane reasons such as a broken taillight or speeding. A valid traffic stop is one where the police have observed an infraction related to your vehicle. Examples include broken headlights or tail lights, no license plate or expired plates, dark window tint, shattered windows, or visibly defective tires. They can also stop you when they have probable cause. Examples include speeding, not using headlights, swerving, reckless driving, or other driving-related infractions.
WPG Talk Radio

2 From Lower Twp., NJ, Facing Methamphetamine-related Charges

Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Villas were arrested just before Thanksgiving and are facing methamphetamine-related charges. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, 57-year-old Valerie Lear and 51-year-old Robert Bellemare were charged on Wednesday, November 23rd, following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Bentz Avenue.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Why do NJ police warn us about DWI checkpoints?

Roadside sobriety checkpoints are not all about the element of surprise in New Jersey. In fact, police need to notify the public when they plan to create a detour and check drivers for signs of impairment. So the next time you get frustrated by a newspaper or social media announcement...
MICHIGAN STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey, you’ve definitely broken one of these wacky marriage rules

There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
GEORGIA STATE
WCHR 1040AM

Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WCHR 1040AM

Newark Airport on pace for record gun seizures

For the third time this month, a loaded handgun was found in luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration found the 9mm handgun in the carry-on luggage of a passenger from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The gun was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber. "This...
NEWARK, NJ
BreakingAC

EHT police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ at ShopRite

Egg Harbor Township police are warning of an increase in distraction thefts around the English Creek ShopRite. A suspect will approach the victim either inside the store or the parking lot, and try to speak to them in another language, police explained. While the victim is distracted, a second suspect...
WCHR 1040AM

Did you know that NJ has a state fossil?

HADDONFIELD — Did you know New Jersey has a state fossil? It does and even cooler, it’s a dinosaur!. The Hadrosaurus foulkii is the state dinosaur, named in honor of William Parker Foulke, an amateur geologist who helped discover the bones in Haddonfield, NJ in 1858. Hadrosaurus foulkii...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
WCHR 1040AM

WCHR 1040AM

