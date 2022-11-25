Jazz vs. Warriors: How to watch, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

With the Thanksgiving holiday officially over, the Golden State Warriors will put away the turkey and suit up for a contest on Friday against the Utah Jazz. Riding an eight-game home winnings streak, the Warriors are set to host the upstart Jazz at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Friday evening.

The Warriors will get their first glimpse at the new-look Jazz that have surprisingly opened the season with a 12-8 record. After trading All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz are led by Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley and Collin Sexton.

Despite their hot start, the Jazz have lost their last two games, while the Warriors are coming off a 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Andrew Wiggins tallied a season-high 31 points against the Clippers to give the Warriors their eighth straight win at Chase Center.

Before the Warriors tip off against the Jazz, here’s everything you need to know on Friday, including how to watch and stream the contest.

How to watch:

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 25

Friday, Nov. 25 Time: 7 p.m. PT

p.m. PT TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Bay Area Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

fuboTV (Watch for free) Where: Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

Jazz projected starting lineup

G – Jordan Clarkson – No. 0 – Missouri

G – Collin Sexton – No. 2 – Alabama

F – Jarred Vanderbilt – No. 8 – Kentucky

F – Lauri Markkanen – No. 23 – Arizona

C – Kelly Olynyk – No. 41 – Gonzaga

Warriors projected starting lineup

G – Steph Curry – No. 30 – Davidson

G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State

F – Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas

F – Draymond Green – No. 23 – Michigan State

F – Kevon Looney – No. 5 – UCLA

