Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'
In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
travelnoire.com
How To Win This House in Italy For Only $29
Have you been dreaming of living in the Italian countryside? That dream could become a reality for only $29 when you enter the Win Houses raffle. Win Houses is a program that raises funds to support Children’s Charities. Participants’ raffle tickets will go towards helping these efforts. Win...
All the restaurants Stanley Tucci visited in season two of 'Searching for Italy'
You'll no doubt be hungry after watching the wanderlust-inducing "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy."
A group of more than 100 tropical islands near Bali with plans for a luxury resort is about to be auctioned. Take a look.
The Widi Reserve in Indonesia is vacant, but development rights to transform some of the islands into a luxury resort are included in the sale.
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
Landslide hits Italian island of Ischia, one woman dead, 10 missing
CASAMICCIOLA TERME/MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A woman was found dead and around 10 people were still missing on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide engulfed buildings during heavy rain on Saturday, a local Italian government official said.
I spent a week in Europe traveling by myself. Here are 10 things I learned about solo travel in other countries.
Traveling solo to Europe means learning to communicate across language barriers and push through uncomfortable moments.
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
You can buy entire Spanish villages for less than the price of a house in England – here’s how
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades, but now it could all be yours.
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
France 24
Discovering France's regions through gastronomy: The delights of Normandy
One of the best things about France is its food. Each region has its own culinary wonders that reflect the area's culture and history. Join Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot as they embark on a road trip to discover France's regions through gastronomy. Their first stop is Normandy. Known for its world-famous beaches and towering monuments – like the Mont-Saint-Michel – the region is also a foodie's paradise. From the creamy delight that is Camembert to the apple brandy named Calvados, we take you to discover the region of Normandy through its culinary specialties.
15 Reasons Portugal Is The Best Country For Americans Moving Abroad
If you are considering leaving the U.S., Portugal should be at the top of your list. Here are just a few of the many reasons why you'll want to move there.
The World’s Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor
When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist. There are plenty of reasons why […]
A man who filmed his year-long renovation of two stone cabins in the Italian Alps said he's making his dream come true thanks to YouTube
A graphic designer bought two cabins in a remote part of the Italian Alps. He's gained 400,000 YouTube subscribers sharing the renovation progress.
Apartment Therapy
Here’s Where You Should Travel in 2023, According to Lonely Planet
With 2023 on the horizon, now is the time to start planning out next year’s vacations. Struggling to make up your mind? Lonely Planet has you covered. The travel publication’s writers recently unveiled their “Best in Travel” list for 2023, compiling all the travel highlights that you should know about in 2023, from skateboarding in Ghana to boarding a night train from Turkey to Bulgaria.
1.4 Million Years Old Skull Of The First European Discovered In Spain
Could this be our distant ancestor?Photo bykerttu/Pixabay. A fossil of what may be the first extant archaic human in Europe was uncovered in Spain's Atapuerca Mountains. The discovery is believed to be connected to a jawbone fragment discovered in 2007 at the same location, just a few meters away but not yet identified, that dates back 1.2 million years. It is unquestionably older than the Pioneer Man's bones, which were discovered in a neighboring cave in Atapuerca in 1997 and are thought to be 850,000 years old.
hotelnewsme.com
THE ULTIMATE ISLAND ESCAPE AT CAESARS PALACE DUBAI
With new attractions, football fever, seasonal entertainment, and a buzzing events calendar, the time is now to visit Dubai. Located on Bluewaters, close to the city’s vibrant hot spots, experience a world of luxury at beachfront resort Caesars Palace Dubai and enjoy 20% savings on rooms, dining and spa as a GCC National and UAE Resident.
How To Apply For A Student Visa In Italy
The idea of studying abroad is not only exciting but it has a lot of benefits too. For instance, you get to make friends from other countries, you broaden your horizons by learning about different cultures, and in many cases, you also get to learn a new language. What's more, considering the exorbitant cost of higher education in the United States (via Best Schools), enrolling at a university or college in a different country could be a smart choice for those who cannot afford to pay off hefty loans once they're done studying. In this way, you can save money while also receiving quality education.
2023 Oscars: Best International Feature Predictions [UPDATED: November 28]
Predicting the eventual five Oscar nominees for Best International Feature is made difficult by the three-step process that began after the October 3 deadline for countries to submit entries. To be part of the selection process for this category, which was called Best Foreign Language Film before 2020, requires a great deal of dedication. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best International Feature predictions.) In the days following the deadline for submissions, the academy determines each film’s eligibility. Then the several hundred academy members who serve on the International Feature screening committee are divided into groups and required to...
Landslide kills 1, leaves up to 12 missing on Italian resort island
Milan — Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia that destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, the Naples prefect Claudio Palomba, told a news conference. With raining continuing to fall, rescuers were working gingerly with small bulldozers to pick through mud and detritus seven yards deep in some places in the search for possible victims. Reinforcements arrived by ferry, including teams of sniffer dogs to help the search...
Comments / 0