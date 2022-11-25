ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Shell share price analysis amid oil market woes

Shell share price pulled back as crude oil and gas prices retreated. The two prices plunged amid China’s protests. The EU will block Russia’s seaborne cargoes next week. Shell (LON: SHEL) share price has come under intense pressure as the crude oil market faces elevated risks. The stock plunged to a low of 2,300p, which was about 10% below the highest level this month. It has risen by over 22% from its lowest level in July.
invezz.com

Oil prices recover from 11-month lows; EU price cap discussions flounder

Global oil prices rebounded today after registering an 11 month low yesterday. China protests over covid restrictions have caused uncertainty in the oil demand outlook. EU countries are yet unable to agree on a Russian oil price cap. Crude oil prices rebounded today from 11-month lows, with WTI and Brent...
invezz.com

6 drivers of EUR/USD exchange rate in 2022 according to the ECB

The Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening is the main driver of the EUR/USD exchange rate. European economies suffered more than the US economy from the energy shock. The EUR/USD is the main currency pair of the FX dashboard, both by the volume traded and its popularity among retail traders. The exchange rate jumped almost one thousand pips in the last couple of months but is still well below the 2022 opening levels.
invezz.com

Should you sell the British pound in 2023? Hedge fund Rokos believes so

Hedge fund Rokos Capital Management believes that the British pound will weaken some more. The COVID-19 pandemic took some heat away from the British pound, given Brexit. But Brexit is one of the causes of further weakness for the pound, according to Rokos Capital Management, an alternative investment fund management firm with over $14 billion in AUM (i.e., Assets Under Management).
invezz.com

Is the tumbling Dr Martens share price a bargain?

Dr Martens stock price has nosedived in the past few days. The company issued a profit warning amid soaring inflation. The stock have become extremely oversold. Dr Martens (LON: DOCS) share price has been in a freefall in the past few days as concerns about the company’s growth remains. The shares crashed to a low of 196p, which was its lowest level since May 22. It has plunged by more than 33% from the highest point this month.
invezz.com

Protests erupt across China: are Chinese stocks still investable?

Edmund Harriss says China's equity market is still investable. Daniel Lacalle expects Chinese tech stocks to do well in 2023. Invesco China Technology ETF is currently down 40% YTD. Chinese stocks are in focus on Monday as protests against the zero COVID policy simmer across the authoritarian state. Should you...
invezz.com

4 market-moving events to watch in December

The November NFP report, US inlfation, Fed and ECB meetings - four events to move financial markets. US inflation report is the one traders should pay attention to. The end of November nears, and you can already feel the smell of holidays in the air. Every year after Thanksgiving, Christmas comes so fast that people often forget that there is one month between the two.
invezz.com

ECB Governing Council Member Klaas Knots: Interest Rate Hikes Far From Over

European Central Bank governing council member Klass Knots hints at more interest rate hikes. Knot warns about declaring the fight against inflation won too soon. Klaas Knot, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, has hinted that the interest rate hikes cycle intended to combat high inflation is far from over.

Comments / 0

Community Policy