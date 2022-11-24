Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Standard
Vivian Clune
Vivian D. Clune, age 90, of St. Henry, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater. She was born December 27, 1931, in Ft. Loramie to the late Bernard & Frances (Otting) Bergman. On September 23, 1953, she married Lewis B. Clune and he died January 15, 2008.
Daily Standard
Treva Albers
Treva E. Albers, age 78 of Minster, Ohio, died on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on April 18, 1944 in Greenville, Ohio to the late Frances & Mildred (Brandewie) Lallemand. She married Louis Albers on November 26, 1964 in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Newport. He survives in Minster.
Daily Standard
Michael Vann
Michael Stephen Vann, 62, of Rockford passed away at 2:23 AM on November 26, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 27, 1960, in Celina, son of Gloria Jean (Emerson) Vann and the late Fred B. Vann. Michael was married to Darlene Kay Uncapher, who preceded him in death on July 23, 2021.
Daily Standard
Mendon house fire results in explosion
MENDON - Dozens of area firefighters spent Thanksgiving battling a rural house fire that quickly spread to other structures and vehicles and caused a propane tank to explode in a massive fireball. Roughly 50 firefighters from Mendon Union, Celina, Spencerville, Rockford, Ohio City and St. Marys fire department who raced...
Daily Standard
Flyers reach 16th title game
LIMA - The first 1 1/2 quarters of the Marion Local-Columbus Grove saw a knockdown battle of defense. But once the Flyers got some offense going, they refused to yield. The Flyers advanced to the program's 16th state championship football game after shutting out the Bulldogs 27-0 in the Division VI state semifinal on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium in Lima. The shutout is the state-record 11th of the season for the Flyers, who have outscored opponents 410-10 the last 10 games.
Comments / 0