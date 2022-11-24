LIMA - The first 1 1/2 quarters of the Marion Local-Columbus Grove saw a knockdown battle of defense. But once the Flyers got some offense going, they refused to yield. The Flyers advanced to the program's 16th state championship football game after shutting out the Bulldogs 27-0 in the Division VI state semifinal on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium in Lima. The shutout is the state-record 11th of the season for the Flyers, who have outscored opponents 410-10 the last 10 games.

LIMA, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO