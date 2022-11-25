Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County football goes 3-for-3 in Friday's section championship slate
After pulling off consecutive one-point victories over higher-seeded opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Shafter somehow still had some magic left over for Friday night. Trailing 35-14 in the third quarter at Caruthers after a pick-six, the Generals turned the tide by scoring 27 straight points, along the way forcing...
Atascadero Greyhounds Secure CIF Title
ATASCADERO — For the first time in 26 years, the Atascadero Greyhounds football team has secured a CIF title, winning 27-13. During the Friday night game against Pionner Valley, the Greyhounds won the Division V CIF Central Section Championship. The last CIF title the football team won was back...
Leifi scores 2 touchdowns to lead AV Rebels to SCJAAF D-1 Super Bowl
APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley (AV) Rebels Running Back Zaiden Leifi scored two touchdowns and the team claimed a 20-6 victory, Saturday, over Corona Chargers Blue. The Jr. Micro team – players ages six to eight, are now headed to the 2022 SCJAAF D-1 Super Bowl, December 10, at Vista Murrieta High School.
Artesia head football coach looks for experience pay off in championship game Saturday
Artesia High School head football coach Jeremy Maupin is no stranger to playing or coaching in state championship games. He is hopeful that experience pays off as the Bulldogs seek the first trophy in nearly five years Saturday in Farmington against Piedra Vista. Artesia (10-2), the No. 1 team in...
Kearney Hub
Loaded Minden teams looking for state tournament runs
MINDEN — Minden’s dream of qualifying for the state tournament hit a roadblock in the district final last season when the Whippets lost to eventual state champion Ashland-Greenwood. “We exceeded expectations last year with our 17 wins, and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people...
