Bakersfield Californian

Kern County football goes 3-for-3 in Friday's section championship slate

After pulling off consecutive one-point victories over higher-seeded opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Shafter somehow still had some magic left over for Friday night. Trailing 35-14 in the third quarter at Caruthers after a pick-six, the Generals turned the tide by scoring 27 straight points, along the way forcing...
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Greyhounds Secure CIF Title

ATASCADERO — For the first time in 26 years, the Atascadero Greyhounds football team has secured a CIF title, winning 27-13. During the Friday night game against Pionner Valley, the Greyhounds won the Division V CIF Central Section Championship. The last CIF title the football team won was back...
ATASCADERO, CA
Kearney Hub

Loaded Minden teams looking for state tournament runs

MINDEN — Minden’s dream of qualifying for the state tournament hit a roadblock in the district final last season when the Whippets lost to eventual state champion Ashland-Greenwood. “We exceeded expectations last year with our 17 wins, and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people...
MINDEN, NE

