San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, November 28, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, holiday cupcakes, gift ideas, winning recipes and decorating tips. Plus, we tell you how you can win free tickets to the Rotary Ice Rink this holiday season. Need a hand with your holiday decorations? Flawlessly Functional shows us some tips and tricks...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local singers take home titles at National Mariachi Competition

HOUSTON – We know Houston is filled with talent - from athletes to artists to actors to musicians - we have it all. And we’re also home to some very talented mariachi singers!. Eduardo Antonio Trevino and Alan Aguilar just competed in the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap ahead of the holidays. The San Antonio-based barbecue chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time. The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available from Monday, Nov. 28 through...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Sunday is the final day to eat at Rosario’s on South Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday will be the final day to eat at a very popular Southtown Mexican restaurant before the location closes for good. Rosario’s on South Alamo will serve its last meal at 9 p.m. on Sunday. But, don’t worry — the beloved restaurant is going to reopen at a new location soon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio

We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal

(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
SEGUIN, TX

