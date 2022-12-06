ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Striking Makeup Moments of 2022: Bold Lips, Dramatic Eyes and More

By Robyn Merrett
 4 days ago
Ready, set, glam! Hollywood's favorite It Girls dazzled Us with eye-catching makeup moments in 2022.

The bold lips, dramatic lashes and statement blush were almost too hot to handle.

Of the many gorgeous sightings, Gigi Hadid was a must-see at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards . At the November soiree, the supermodel channeled her inner punk star. She donned smoky gray lipstick with eye-catching sparkles on her nose. She also sported pink eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. The edgy glam perfectly complemented her Thome Brown red and black plaid vest, which she teamed with striped pants and a blue tweed blazer. She finalized her look with tube socks and a pair of heeled oxfords.

The 2022 Emmys red carpet was also filled with awe-worthy beats — and Issa Rae 's golden glow was one to remember. The comedian, who spent the evening celebrating Insecure , which scored three nominations for its final season, donned a stunning highlight thanks to her makeup artist, Joanna Simkin .

"I was inspired both by the geometric pattern of her dress and by the fact that she is nominated for her final Insecure season," Simkin told Us Weekly exclusively of the Little actress' custom black and white Sergio Hudson gown. "I wanted her to look timeless [but didn't want] the look to compete with the dress — but rather enhance how strong and powerful she looks and is."

Simkin prepped Rae's skin with Lancer's Legacy Eye Treatment , to make sure "Issa's eyes were wide awake for the red carpet." Simkin then hydrated the producer's face with Lancer's Legacy Youth Treatment , which retails for a whopping $1,000. The moisturizing didn't stop there, as Simkin also applied Lancer's Omega Hydrating Oil all over Rae's body. She then painted her face with e.l.f.'s new Halo Glow Liquid Filter in shade 8 rich.

The product provides a shimmery but subtle shine that can be captured on camera. Simkin then used the line's Bite-Size Eyeshadow in Truffles , which comes with a budget-friendly $3 price tag. She noted: "The two neutral shades contoured Issa's eyes, while the smooth black created a beautiful smokey and defined wing."

Alexandra Daddario also wowed photographers. The White Lotus star commanded attention with sultry red lipstick that made her piercing blue eyes pop. She was also seen with rosy cheeks and delicate mascara. The glam made her pearl-adorned Dior dress even more beautiful. Daddario showcased a similar look at the Dior Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 Show during Paris Fashion Week in September. At the presentation, Daddario went for French Girl chic. Her makeup artist Lottie Stannard told Us , “Alex was wearing a beautiful black and white suit, so naturally, we had to do a red lip."

The beauty guru used all Dior products, of course. She started with Forever Skin Glow Foundation in shade 2N and Forever Skin Correct concealer in 1.5N for the foundation of the look. Backstage Face & Body Powder-No-Powder in 2N, Backstage Rosy Glow Blush in 001 Pink and Rouge Blush in 219 Rose Montaigne contributed to Daddario’s glowing complexion.

The incorporation of jewels also trended in 2022 — especially at the Met Gala . Both Lucy Boynton and Naomi Campbell added gems to their skin for fashion's biggest night in May.

The Bohemian Rhapsody actress looked as dainty as ever on the red steps with a princess-like dress from Chanel that was covered in dangling jewels. She continued the glitzy theme with her cosmetics, donning lashes that were equipped with tiny beads. The sparklers created a glistening effect and made Boynton look like a walking work of art.

Campbell, meanwhile, wore stones across her forehead and famous cheekbones. The dazzling pebbles were similar to the ones that sat atop her black Burberry number.

Keep scrolling to see the most striking makeup moments of 2022:

