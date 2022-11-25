Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Sneak peek at Menashes’ almost-ready display
In the second week of putting up West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights, the Menashe family estimates they’re about 80 percent done. Thursday night (December 1st) is still the planned official first night, but we got a partial preview tonight just after sunset. Most of the decorations that were...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s what’s scheduled for the rest of today/tonight, so far
With more snow expected.- not to mention wind – everything’s subject to change. But so far, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, here’s what’s scheduled for the rest of today/tonight – we’ll update as the day goes on with any changes we find out about (updates appreciated at westseattleblog@gmail.com):
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: ‘Tis the season!
With Christmas now four weeks away, it’s time to start spotlighting neighborhood Christmas lights. Thanks to Troy in Gatewood for sending the first photo we’ve received this year – from 41st/Portland. We appreciate your help in being on the lookout for lights – please send location tips and/or photos to westseattleblog@gmail.com, so we can feature lights nightly!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI ALERT: 2 more runs canceled today
West Seattle Water Taxi runs have been canceled today in addition to what was already announced as a result of Metro being down to one boat for both routes. From the most-recent alert: “The 11:30 a.m. departure from Pier 50 in Downtown Seattle and the noon departure from West Seattle have been canceled today to support fueling operations. Service resumes with the 12:30 p.m. departure from Pier 50 and the 1:00 p.m. departure from West Seattle.” The Water Taxi is running with the smaller backup boat Spirit of Kingston handling both West Seattle and Vashon Island while the larger regular boats, Doc Maynard and Sally Fox, are out for propeller repairs blamed on “submerged debris.”
westseattleblog.com
LIGHT SHOW: West Seattle Yuletide returns!
(Photo courtesy West Seattle Yuletide) In case you missed the mentions in today’s preview list and the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: the music-synched light show West Seattle Yuletide is back! The Iverson family has relaunched the display, which like so many other things had been on pandemic hiatus since 2019. Their announcement continues:
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: Another West Seattle COVID-testing site shuts down
Two months shy of two years after its opening, the Curative COVID-testing trailer at Don Armeni Boat Ramp has closed. We asked about its status after noticing it was no longer listed on the company’s webmap, though the trailer was still on site when we checked this morning. Curative spokesperson Pasquale Gianni tells WSB the company expects to close all its COVID-testing sites by the end of the year, unless “an unexpected demand for testing services” arises. (Gianni adds that the company is pivoting to another health-care venture, involving “a new approach to employer-based health insurance” that it’s launching in Austin, Texas.) For a while, Curative also had a testing van on the Summit Atlas campus in Arbor Heights, but closed that one in May.
westseattleblog.com
WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle, Vashon service ‘temporarily reduced’ starting Monday
11:04 AM: Back on Tuesday, Metro announced M/V Doc Maynard had gone out of service on the West Seattle Water Taxi route because of propeller damage. Now it’s happened to at least one other boat and that means “temporarily reduced” WT service for both West Seattle and Vashon. Here’s the update we received a short time ago:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white CR-V
Last seen the afternoon of Wednesday. November 23, on 42nd Ave SW between SW College St. and SW Walker St. It’s a 1999 White Honda CR-V with brand new tires. We were out of town for the holiday weekend and returned yesterday to find it stolen. Police report # 2022-317990.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday Monday
Today’s weather could have a bit of everything – sun, showers, snow, wind. High near 40. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is running a reduced schedule with backup boat M/V Spirit of Kingston, because both regular boats are out for repairs – here’s the West Seattle route update.
westseattleblog.com
SURVEY: Last call to answer Seattle Parks questions about community centers
MercyMoi November 28, 2022 (1:44 pm) I’m thrilled to hear SW Teen Life could be actually expanding hours. This past summer they told teen visitors the Center might have to close down. Their summer hours were terrible, too – opening at 3:30pm. (?!?) Also, I haven’t seen the survey yet but I hope there’s space to complain about the lack of posted hours. Neither Google nor the City’s website has had updated info since the pandemic. If you want teens to use your space you have to make accurate info, like hours open, available online. That’s my quibble. Of course I think the Center is a huge gift to the community and I’m glad they’re supporting our youth!
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wintry Tuesday watch; snow arrives
7:54 AM: Sticking on cars, but not on the road, yet (at least here – and we’re at ~~300′ elevation). 8:08 AM: Still snowing but it’s very light. And thanks to everyone who texted when it started in earnest about half an hour ago! Meantime, a ferry note: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth remains down to 1 boat, with the Kitsap not fixed yet.
westseattleblog.com
Miss candy from See’s? Chief Sealth IHS Mock Trial team fundraiser has it
Last holiday season, See’s Candies had a pop-up shop in West Seattle. That’s gone but if you’re interested in See’s for someone on your gift list – and/or yourself – here’s a student fundraiser:. Want to help support a great group of kids?...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow sightings still possible this week
The Olympics are finally getting the kind of snowcap you expect to see by now – Ann Anderson took the photo (and calls your attention to the Surf Scoters on the water – a rarer sight than they used to be). The newest forecast still suggests we might see a bit of snow at times this week, but no one’s predicting anything major, so far, and we’re not yet under any weather alerts. The first possibility of a little snow could be early tomorrow morning, with a possible snow-rain mix. Snow or no snow, temperatures will be below normal, too, so be ready for a wintry week.
westseattleblog.com
Date set for next West Seattle High School 50th-anniversary reunion
West Seattle High School Class of 1973, your 50th-anniversary reunion is set – and you have nine months to prepare. Here’s the announcement:. Save the date and share the news! The “Blue and Golden” 50th reunion for the West Seattle High School class of 1973 has been scheduled. Our luncheon reunion will be held at Salty’s on Alki on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:00 AM-3:00 PM. For full details, visit our class website at WSHS73.org.
westseattleblog.com
GIVING TUESDAY: Here’s what you can help Mode Music and Performing Arts do
Before we get back to snow coverage – a message about holiday giving. You have ample opportunities throughout the season (we have a list of donation drives in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide), but today in particular has become known as Giving Tuesday. Your favorite local nonprofits appreciate community support. Among them, Mode Music and Performing Arts, on a mission to make arts education more accessible to more students. Here’s what they asked us to share with you:
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: Pop-up vaccination clinic in West Seattle for all ages
The Community School of West Seattle is hosting another pop-up COVID vaccination clinic in two weeks, and you can make an appointment online right now if someone in your family is looking to get vaccinated or boosted. The clinic is set for 11 am-4 pm Saturday, December 10, at the school (9450 22nd SW). If you’re registering someone six months to 4 years old, use this link; for people 5 years old and up, use this link. They promise “all approved vaccines” at the event – free of charge, no insurance required.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Sewage leak closes Lincoln Park beach
3:25 PM: Thanks for sending the tips and photo. A crew is working along the Lincoln Park beachfront trail, with signage warning that the problem involves “raw sewage.” We have inquiries out to try to find out what happened. 4:34 PM: Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Sabrina Register tells...
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, outbound
12:12 PM: Thanks to Danny McMillin for the photo of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as it headed out this morning. The tracker suggests it’s bound for San Diego. One month ago, it returned home to Bremerton after what the Navy said was its Carrier Strike Group’s final training pre-deployment.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Military helicopters over West Seattle – and they’ll be back
(Reader photo via email from MD) 9:34 AM: Thanks for all the tips/questions/photos of military helicopters that have made a few passes. These kind of helicopters don’t usually show on trackers but we’re checking around. So far we’ve reached somebody at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, who says it’s not theirs. … As for a Seahawks flyover, that game isn’t until 1 pm.
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: ‘A Week of Giving for Sealth’
Even before we get to Giving Tuesday, the Chief Sealth International High School PTSA is hoping you can help them make this a Giving Week. Here’s their announcement:. Calling all Chief Sealth families, alums & supporters! Monday, November 28 starts a Week of Giving for Sealth. Please give what you can & spread the word!
