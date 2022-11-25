ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb

Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
msn.com

Muted Black Friday for U.S. retail stocks as holiday shopping kicks off

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. retail stocks held steady on Friday as investors watched holiday spending to gauge consumer confidence at a time when inflation and rising interest rates are weighing heavily on Main Street. Consumer discretionary stocks, measured by the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector which benefits from spending on...
NASDAQ

Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio

Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Motley Fool

My Favorite Consumer Goods Stocks for 2023

Procter & Gamble is the poster child for defensive stocks. Coca-Cola has increased its yearly dividend for 60 consecutive years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Reuters

Nasdaq falls while the dollar, bond yields gain

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq was lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) while the dollar gained and U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors shied away from riskier bets.
Zacks.com

4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise

Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
TheStreet

Stocks Move Lower, Week Ahead, Apple, Fox And Cyber Monday Sales - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday November 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slide As China Protests Rattle Markets. U.S. equity futures moved lower Monday as global investors reacted to a series of weekend protests in China over the country's Covid policies and braced for a key week of data releases on jobs and inflation that could define the Federal Reserve's near-term rate path.
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

5 Picks to Benefit from a Strong Holiday Shopping Season

The first taste of holiday sales was experienced this past weekend, as buyers finally opened their wallets. Unlike last year, when retailers were able to woo consumers as early as October by bringing forward their discounts and promos, this year buyers held out. One big reason for this was inventory....
NASDAQ

Why I Will be Buying Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP), Whatever Cyber Monday Sales Data Show

Today is Cyber Monday, which means that, in terms of e-commerce stocks, tomorrow will be Overreaction Tuesday. If the past is our guide, tomorrow will bring a rash of articles analyzing the reported total online sales today and what they mean for Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP), and the like. In reality, though, what happens today will have little or no bearing on the value of and e-commerce stocks, and those two in particular. Whatever the numbers, both are buys for long-term investors.
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Little Changed Following Yesterday's Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Tuesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line following the steep drop seen in the previous session. Currently, the major averages are little changed on the day. The Dow...
NASDAQ

Why Long-Term Investors Should Be Buying Apple (AAPL) on the Dip

I have often talked in Market Musings about the importance of understanding the difference between trading and investing. As most people are aware, the most basic difference between the two is the time frame. Trading is inherently short-term, with trades designed to be closed out in minutes, hours, or maybe days at most, whereas investing is long-term. Investors typically buy stocks with a view to holding them for years, and maybe even decades in some cases.
Robb Report

Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report

U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Wall Street flat as energy stocks limit declines in growth shares

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were little changed on Tuesday as growth stocks extended losses, while a rise in energy shares on the back of higher oil prices helped stave off declines. Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were trading higher, with energy .SPNY...

Comments / 0

Community Policy