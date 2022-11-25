Today is Cyber Monday, which means that, in terms of e-commerce stocks, tomorrow will be Overreaction Tuesday. If the past is our guide, tomorrow will bring a rash of articles analyzing the reported total online sales today and what they mean for Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP), and the like. In reality, though, what happens today will have little or no bearing on the value of and e-commerce stocks, and those two in particular. Whatever the numbers, both are buys for long-term investors.

