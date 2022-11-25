Read full article on original website
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
msn.com
Muted Black Friday for U.S. retail stocks as holiday shopping kicks off
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. retail stocks held steady on Friday as investors watched holiday spending to gauge consumer confidence at a time when inflation and rising interest rates are weighing heavily on Main Street. Consumer discretionary stocks, measured by the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector which benefits from spending on...
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Motley Fool
My Favorite Consumer Goods Stocks for 2023
Procter & Gamble is the poster child for defensive stocks. Coca-Cola has increased its yearly dividend for 60 consecutive years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Nasdaq ends down as investors eye Black Friday sales, China infections
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a subdued holiday-shortened trading session for Wall Street, as investors watched Black Friday sales and COVID-19 cases in China.
Nasdaq falls while the dollar, bond yields gain
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq was lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) while the dollar gained and U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors shied away from riskier bets.
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
CNBC
U.S. shoppers alone in boosting Black Friday spend as cost-of-living crisis hits Europe
Black Friday may offer an opportunity to bag a bargain, but many shoppers will be expecting steeper discounts this year. U.S. consumers are alone in planning to increase their spend this year, while European shoppers expect to cut back by as much as 18%, according to research. The findings come...
Stocks Move Lower, Week Ahead, Apple, Fox And Cyber Monday Sales - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday November 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slide As China Protests Rattle Markets. U.S. equity futures moved lower Monday as global investors reacted to a series of weekend protests in China over the country's Covid policies and braced for a key week of data releases on jobs and inflation that could define the Federal Reserve's near-term rate path.
NASDAQ
5 Picks to Benefit from a Strong Holiday Shopping Season
The first taste of holiday sales was experienced this past weekend, as buyers finally opened their wallets. Unlike last year, when retailers were able to woo consumers as early as October by bringing forward their discounts and promos, this year buyers held out. One big reason for this was inventory....
NASDAQ
Why I Will be Buying Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP), Whatever Cyber Monday Sales Data Show
Today is Cyber Monday, which means that, in terms of e-commerce stocks, tomorrow will be Overreaction Tuesday. If the past is our guide, tomorrow will bring a rash of articles analyzing the reported total online sales today and what they mean for Amazon (AMZN), Shopify (SHOP), and the like. In reality, though, what happens today will have little or no bearing on the value of and e-commerce stocks, and those two in particular. Whatever the numbers, both are buys for long-term investors.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Little Changed Following Yesterday's Sell-Off
(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Tuesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line following the steep drop seen in the previous session. Currently, the major averages are little changed on the day. The Dow...
NASDAQ
Why Long-Term Investors Should Be Buying Apple (AAPL) on the Dip
I have often talked in Market Musings about the importance of understanding the difference between trading and investing. As most people are aware, the most basic difference between the two is the time frame. Trading is inherently short-term, with trades designed to be closed out in minutes, hours, or maybe days at most, whereas investing is long-term. Investors typically buy stocks with a view to holding them for years, and maybe even decades in some cases.
Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report
U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
NASDAQ
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street flat as energy stocks limit declines in growth shares
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were little changed on Tuesday as growth stocks extended losses, while a rise in energy shares on the back of higher oil prices helped stave off declines. Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were trading higher, with energy .SPNY...
Wall Street slips as Target stumbles and weighs on retailers
Wall Street closed lower as hefty drops in retailers and technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market
