“There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film about such an iconic character,” thought cinematographer Mandy Walker when she was contacted to collaborate with director Baz Luhrmann on “Elvis.” “His epic journey…Baz was the perfect person to do it. So I was extremely excited.” The pair has collaborated multiple times over the past 20 years, including the 2008 film “Australia” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, and various Chanel fragrance campaigns. Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Elvis” stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley along with Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. It follows the music...

17 MINUTES AGO