Kate Hudson Gets Edgy in Latex Catsuit, Corsets & Statement Heels for ‘Netflix Queue’
Kate Hudson embodied surrealist style in a new editorial for Netflix publication “The Queue.” The imagery connotes her ongoing press tour for the platform’s murder mystery film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” ahead of its Netflix debut on Dec. 23. The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed in a cover and images shot by Charlotte Rutherford, which were shared in a new Instagram post. Her first look, styled by Sophie Lopez, featured a daring black latex catsuit and matching wide-brimmed hat. Another included a colorful take on corsetry, encompassing a pinstriped skirt with a chain belt and pink satin...
Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire lands next movie role
Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire has landed her next lead movie role in an upcoming thriller. Hampshire is set to star in Caitlin Cronenberg’s directorial debut Humane, which has, according to Deadline, already finished filming. The film, which is described as an "environment-themed thriller", will star Hampshire alongside This...
The White Lotus stars break down episode 5's shock ending
The White Lotus spoilers ahead. The White Lotus stars Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco have broken down the shocking ending in the HBO series' fifth episode, which left viewers gobsmacked. Episode five of the show saw Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya and Richardson's Portia spending time with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and...
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film about such an iconic character,” thought cinematographer Mandy Walker when she was contacted to collaborate with director Baz Luhrmann on “Elvis.” “His epic journey…Baz was the perfect person to do it. So I was extremely excited.” The pair has collaborated multiple times over the past 20 years, including the 2008 film “Australia” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, and various Chanel fragrance campaigns. Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Elvis” stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley along with Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. It follows the music...
First look at Indiana Jones 5 full cast revealed
The fifth chapter in the Indiana Jones saga is fast approaching, and we finally have some more information about its sizeable ensemble. Alongside Harrison Ford – back as the titular archaeostar 15 years after the almost unanimously panned Crystal Skull – Indiana Jones 5 also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Brody, Indy's goddaughter.
Will Smith responds to fans skipping his new movie after Oscar slap controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
Casualty wins prestigious Rose d'Or award - beating EastEnders
Casualty has won a prestigious Rose d'Or award, fending off strong competition from fellow BBC soap EastEnders. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the two shows would be going head-to-head in the Soap or Telenovela category of the international entertainment and broadcasting awards, competing against other shows from around the globe.
ET star Henry Thomas opens up on "struggle" after movie's success
ET the Extra-Terrestrial child actor Henry Thomas has openly discussed his struggles after Steven Spielberg's movie became a monster hit. Four decades since the iconic alien visited Elliott Taylor (an 11-year-old Thomas) in California – setting in motion one of the most enchanting adventures in cinematic history – the star got chatting about his attempts to escape the movie's long shadow.
Scarlett Johansson Is Taking TV Seriously and It’s About Time
We get it: As Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, or Matthew McConaughey told us long ago, there’s zero stigma when movie stars take on a prestige limited series. Still, when a movie star as big as Scarlett Johansson makes her TV debut, this is more than a gig: After the Bob Chapek-era “Black Widow” debacle, it’s a chance for her to create more agency over her career. Johansson will star in Amazon limited series “Just Cause,” and serve as executive producer with her production company, These Pictures. It’s a thriller in which Johansson will play a reporter covering an inmate’s final days...
Has Wednesday's season two villain already been revealed?
Wednesday spoilers follow. Wednesday's debut season certainly kept viewers on their toes with plenty of twists and turns in this perilous coming-of-age story. Though season two has yet to be announced the story unfolds in such a way that suggests one is imminent. In fact it's very likely we've already seen its antagonist.
Yellowstone prequel releases first trailer for Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 1923
Yellowstone prequel 1923 has released its first trailer for its latest spin-off series, which stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. 1923 expands the Taylor Sheridan TV universe that started off with Yellowstone. 1923 serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to fellow spin-off series 1883. 1923 will follow...
Neighbours star Ryan Moloney hints at changes when show returns
After airing what was thought to be its final ever episode earlier this year, Neighbours is coming back to our screens in 2023, but this time it will have the streaming home of Amazon Freevee. While we hope to see many of the old faces from 2022 back on Ramsay...
Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives fraud warning in tragic baby plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on ITVX. These episodes have not yet aired on TV, so this article contains storyline details that some viewers may wish to avoid. Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives a concerning warning tonight (November 28) as she...
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 - Potential Spoilers/Discussion
Rumour has it that Season 15 is set to premiere on VH1 on 6th January (to coincide with RuPaul's new album Black Butta). It should be released outside of the US on WOW Presents Plus exclusively (so sadly no more Netflix). If the date is correct, the cast ru-veal is...
Strictly Come Dancing's Darcey Bussell explains why she quit as a judge
Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell has explained the reasons behind her exit. The former ballet dancer was a Strictly judge for seven years before her sudden departure in 2019. In an interview, she said that she felt her views and those of producers didn't align on how she was going to present herself in the studio.
EastEnders airs twice tonight as Janine Butcher is caught out
EastEnders spoilers follow from tonight's episodes, which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders is airing twice today (November 28) as Janine Butcher's lies start to catch up with her. Monday's episodes, which are already available to watch on BBC iPlayer, will...
Black Panther 2 writer explains reason behind surprise Wakanda Forever return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. The writer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has explained the reasoning behind a surprise character return in the film. In the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe feature, Killmonger (Michael B Jordan), the villain from the first film, returned in a brief cameo when Shuri (Letitia Wright) visited the Ancestral Plane.
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 18
Emile Ford and the Checkmates - What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes at Me For? (1959) The Seekers - The Carnival Is Over (1965) McGuinness Flint - When I'm Dead and Gone (1970) 7%. 1 vote. The Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love (1977) 14%. 2...
Britain's Got Talent reveals first look at new spin-off The Ultimate Magician
ITV has dropped the first look at upcoming Britain's Got Talent spin-off The Ultimate Magician. The first picture from the one-off show features Stephen Mulhern, Catchphrase and Britain's Got More Talent host and a magician himself, who has stepped up to present in place of Ant and Dec. Related: Britain's...
