Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
Driver in violent crash on Spokane's South Hill investigated for DUI
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating the driver who crashed his car, splitting it in two, for DUI involving cannabis, according to court documents. The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by the South Hill Rosauer's. The car hit a sign and at the impact of the crash, the vehicle's front split off from the car.
KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City
Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
Police arrest 3 teens for threatening student with BB gun at Moses Lake High School
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake Police arrested three teens for threatening a student with a BB gun inside Moses Lake High School. Police say the three suspects illegally entered Moses Lake HS around 3 p.m. on Monday. Two of them were on suspension from another school, and the third, an 18-year-old, is not enrolled in the high school.
Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers another stolen vehicle, suspects left on foot
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers a stolen vehicle first reported stolen several weeks ago. According to the sheriff's office, deputies have seen the car in the past weeks, but not the driver. Early Sunday morning, the car was seen leaving a gas station in Finley. However, the drivers...
Burglary suspects caught on camera inside home near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people seen entering a home near Pasco on surveillance video. The video was taken around 11 a.m. Saturday inside a home off Glade Rd north of Alder Rd. Two burglary suspects can be seen moving around the interior of the home. The Franklin County...
Toppenish man accused in stabbing death of another man last week
A 26-year-old Toppenish man is facing possible second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of another man last week. The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. He is accused of the Nov. 23 stabbing death of Jose Mendoza-Ramirez, 19, in the 400 block of Division Street in Toppenish, according to a Toppenish police probable cause affidavit.
Crash on 240 in Kennewick causing major traffic delay
KENNEWICK Wash. – A crash on 240 in Kennewick caused a major traffic delay Monday afternoon. The crash happened before 2 p.m. There was a large RV parked along the shoulder of the road and another vehicle with damage was in the ditch on the eastbound side. Both lanes of 240 eastbound had significant delays. Several law enforcement vehicles were...
1 Person Dead, 4 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured four others. The crash happened on Trent Avenue near Pines Road in Spokane Valley on Saturday afternoon around 2:25 p.m. According to WSP, 69-year-old Michel J Newcomb was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado...
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
Springer is arrested again
HERMISTON – Hermiston police officers arrested Clinton Eugene Springer, 41 earlier this week after he allegedly attempted to rob the local Dairy Queen An employee told officers Springer threatened employees saying he had a gun and would kill them if they did not give him the money in the register.
WSP investigating deadly crash at intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington State troopers (WSP) are investigating a deadly collision that occurred at the intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to new information from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the scene to...
Benton County firefighters training in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
WSP: RV Making a U-Turn Along 240 Freeway Causes Crash, Massive Traffic Snarl
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says a motor home that was westbound on the 240 Freeway just after the Blue Bridge merge makes an illegal u-turn in a WSDOT crossing and cuts off several cars in the process, forcing at least one to crash. This happened Monday afternoon. There were no injuries but traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the North Edison Street exit in Kennewick along the freeway.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In West Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. At Around 7:15 a.m the collision happened close to Government Way and Greenwood Road. The Ford Pickup driver lost control just north of Greenwood Road as it was speeding north on Government Way, crossed the centerline, rolled the vehicle, and hit a tree.
Kriete to be sworn in as Grant County sheriff on Tuesday; Rectenwald retiring
EPHRATA — Joey Kriete will be sworn in as Grant County sheriff on Tuesday afternoon. Elected candidates are typically sworn in at the beginning of the new year but current Sheriff Ryan Rectenwald is retiring this week. Rectenwald was appointed to the sheriff position on July 1 after former...
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stop freshly painted, recently stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 1st and Kellogg in the early morning hours of November, 24. The car appeared to have been freshly painted, including the license plate. The registration for the car came back stolen out of Walla Walla. Deputies questioned...
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395
FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 26-27, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
