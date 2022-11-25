Read full article on original website
Car Theives Leave Red Bulls Behind, ‘Run’ from Stolen Vehicle
Authorities say they'd been tracking this stolen car for some time. Stolen car recovered, but suspects get away on foot. Sunday, Benton County Deputies were able to take possession of a vehicle they'd been tracking for some time. This stolen car and its driver were able to elude authorities a...
Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
Kennewick Police Seize 14 Stolen Firearms, More, From Burglary
Besides 14 firearms, a number of other items were seized as well. The Kennewick Police Department announced Monday, Nov. 28th, they'd located a large number of stolen firearms, found in a trunk of a car. The guns came from a recent Franklin County burglary, November 23rd KPD served a warrant...
Burglary suspects caught on camera inside home near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people seen entering a home near Pasco on surveillance video. The video was taken around 11 a.m. Saturday inside a home off Glade Rd north of Alder Rd. Two burglary suspects can be seen moving around the interior of the home. The Franklin County...
610KONA
WSP: RV Making a U-Turn Along 240 Freeway Causes Crash, Massive Traffic Snarl
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says a motor home that was westbound on the 240 Freeway just after the Blue Bridge merge makes an illegal u-turn in a WSDOT crossing and cuts off several cars in the process, forcing at least one to crash. This happened Monday afternoon. There were no injuries but traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the North Edison Street exit in Kennewick along the freeway.
Crash on 240 in Kennewick causing major traffic delay
KENNEWICK Wash. – A crash on 240 in Kennewick caused a major traffic delay Monday afternoon. The crash happened before 2 p.m. There was a large RV parked along the shoulder of the road and another vehicle with damage was in the ditch on the eastbound side. Both lanes of 240 eastbound had significant delays. Several law enforcement vehicles were...
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City
Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
Police say man crashed car in Tri-Cities and then ran, abandoned his injured family
The 19-year-old driver is in jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and other charges.
nbcrightnow.com
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stop freshly painted, recently stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 1st and Kellogg in the early morning hours of November, 24. The car appeared to have been freshly painted, including the license plate. The registration for the car came back stolen out of Walla Walla. Deputies questioned...
KEPR
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395
FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County firefighters training in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
nbcrightnow.com
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run
Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood. Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard. Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.
Second Suspect in Kennewick Shooting Chased, Captured
Following a non-fatal shooting in Kennewick, now two suspects are in custody. The second suspect located, chased, and caught on Thursday. Back on October 28th, around 5:50 PM Kennewick officers responded to the 1200 block of Columbia Center Boulevard for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found a...
Murder Charges Dropped to Manslaughter in Pasco Woman’s Death
After an autopsy and investigation by Pasco Police, a suspect related to a woman's death is facing different charges. This image is of the crime scene area near 28th and Hopkins in Pasco. Manslaughter likely to be filed by prosecutor. We reported back on November 6th that Police were called...
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit-and-run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
Driver With Self-Made License Plate Busted for Lots of Warrants
It appears a 48-year-old Kennewick resident felt he was above the law in town, the state, and perhaps the world. Man arrested for multiple warrants, and for unusual self-made plate. Late Sunday night, around 11:45 PM a Kennewick Police officer on patrol noticed a speeding car near Kennewick Ave. and...
