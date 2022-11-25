ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWStalk 870

Comments / 0

Related
610KONA

WSP: RV Making a U-Turn Along 240 Freeway Causes Crash, Massive Traffic Snarl

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says a motor home that was westbound on the 240 Freeway just after the Blue Bridge merge makes an illegal u-turn in a WSDOT crossing and cuts off several cars in the process, forcing at least one to crash. This happened Monday afternoon. There were no injuries but traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the North Edison Street exit in Kennewick along the freeway.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City

Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
TOPPENISH, WA
KEPR

Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395

FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County firefighters training in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
FINLEY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run

Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood. Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard. Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Second Suspect in Kennewick Shooting Chased, Captured

Following a non-fatal shooting in Kennewick, now two suspects are in custody. The second suspect located, chased, and caught on Thursday. Back on October 28th, around 5:50 PM Kennewick officers responded to the 1200 block of Columbia Center Boulevard for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found a...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy