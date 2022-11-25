ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upgrade your World Cup 2022 setup with these cool Black Friday mini fridge deals

By Sam Cross
 4 days ago

This time of year is always fun. You get to hunt for the best Black Friday deals , to find things that will make your life better. This year, we have the added excitement of the World Cup 2022 , with the best sides in the world coming together to fight for the ultimate prize in football.

Those two don't have to be separate though – World Cup fans can snag some great buys to boost their experience watching the games. One buy that will make a real difference is a good mini fridge. It's a perfect – and rather stylish – way to keep your liquid refreshments cool.

Coca-Cola 4L Mini Fridge: was £54.99 , now £35.20 at Amazon
This cute little fridge will hold 6 cans, and look effortlessly cool in the process. Plus, it's small enough to be easily portable – perfect for when you're taking a stash to a friends house for the game. View Deal

This Coca-Cola fridge is the very definition of "mini", carrying just six cans. What it lacks in size, though, it more than makes up for in style. It's such a classic look, in the iconic brands' red colourway, with a hinged-handle. It almost looks like a micro Smeg fridge , actually.

If it's not big enough for you, though, there are other options.

Comfee 43L mini fridge: was £139.99 , now £118.99 at Amazon
This mini-fridge has a great capacity, an adjustable thermostat, a reversible door and a changeable internal layout. Its sleek black design will fit in wherever you store it too. View Deal

Comfee fridges have a great reputation – they've peppered our list of the best wine coolers for ages.

This is about as big as you'd want to go for a mini-fridge. Any larger and you're probably better off just buying a fridge . That being said, it's not small by any stretch, with a 43L internal capacity. It should be plenty big enough for the refreshments of a group of avid football fans.

This one has a brilliant array of adjustment on offer, too. The internal wire shelf can be moved to accommodate drinks of different heights, and the door is completely reversible, so you can build it to open from either direction. The recessed handle on the door means there's no large protruding object on the front, and should allow you to open the door next to a wall without fear of damaging either the wall or the fridge.

It has an adjustable thermostat, too, allowing you to tailor how cold you keep your drinks, and adjustable height legs, to keep things level, even on uneven floors.

