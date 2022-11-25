Wales vs Australia live stream and how to watch the Autumn Nations 2022 rugby

After a shock loss last week, Wales will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with an injury-hit Australia at the Principality Stadium this Saturday. Kick off is at 3.15pm GMT and the weather in Cardiff is forecast to be wet 'n' wild. Fans can watch Wales vs Australia on Amazon Prime Video with a 30-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs Australia live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Date: Saturday 26th Nov 2022

Kick-off: 3.15pm GMT / 10.15pm ET / 2.15am AEDT

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

UK stream: Amazon Prime Video (free 30-day trial)

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

US stream: Florugby

Aus stream: Stan Sport

The early team news is in and it's bad for Dave Rennie's Australia. Taniela Tupou, who limped off during last week's 13-10 defeat to Ireland, will miss Saturday's game against Wales and is in doubt for next year's World Cup. Nic White has been ruled out after suffering two separate concussion incidents. The injury list doesn't end there, though – Hunter Paisami, Andrew Kellaway, Dave Porecki and Rob Valetini will also be forced to watch the Wales clash from the sidelines.

Wales's disastrous defeat to plucky Georgia last weekend was one of the greatest upsets in the Autumn Internationals history. Wales struggled in the second half, leaving Sandro Todua free to zip down the wing and score a 59th-minute try. Can Wayne Pivac's men take advantage of the Wallabies' poor form and consign them to their 10th loss in 14 matches?

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Wales vs Australia free on Amazon Prime Video with this 30-day trial . Make sure you know how to get a free Wales vs Australia live stream from wherever you are today.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast Wales vs Australia in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a VPN to access your account if you're away from the UK and watch Wales vs Australia from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch Wales vs Australia for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (£8.99/month or £95/year).

Wales vs Australia | Free Prime 30-day trial

Provided you've not previously subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you can grab a free 30-day trial and live stream the 2022 Wales vs Australia clash for free.

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the rugby in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Watch Wales vs Australia live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rugby rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Wales vs Australia 2022

Using a VPN to watch Wales vs Australia is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video on your browser or device and enjoy the free Wales vs Australia live stream.

Watch a 2022 Wales vs Australia live stream in the USA

FloRugby has bagged the US rights to the Autumn Nations, including this Saturday's Wales vs Australia live stream.

Rugger fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 a month or $150 a year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Brit abroad? Instead, use a VPN to get an Wales vs Australia live stream on your Amazon Prime account while you're away in the States.

Watch a 2022 Wales vs Australia live stream Australia

(Image credit: Stan Sport)

Stan Sports has the rights to the Autumn Nations rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription ( 30-day free trial ) plus the Stan Sport add on ( 7-day free trial ) to watch a Wales vs Australia live stream.

Don't forget to use a VPN to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

