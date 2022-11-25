Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
Porter Begins Air Transat Codeshare to Florida From Nov 2022
Porter Airlines since mid-November 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with Air Transat, covering the latter’s service between Montreal and Florida. Following codeshare service went into effect since 15NOV22. Porter operated by Air Transat. Montreal – Fort Lauderdale. Montreal – Miami. Montreal – Orlando.
aeroroutes.com
Jazeera Airways Network Expansion From late-Dec 2022
Jazeera Airways between late-December 2022 and early-February 2023 plans to launch 5 additional routes, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Central Asia, and service resumption to Shiraz in Iran. Kuwait City – Al Jouf eff 03JAN23 3 weekly A320/320neo. J9205 KWI0810 – 1005AJF 320 3. J9205 KWI0815 – 1010AJF 320...
aeroroutes.com
Air France NW23 Djibouti Aircraft Changes
Air France in Northern winter 2023/24 season intends to change operational aircraft on Paris CDG – Djibouti service. The Skyteam member currently schedules 1 weekly Airbus A350-900XWB service from 01NOV23, replacing 777-300ER. AF668 CDG2330 – 0830+1JIB 359 3. AF669 JIB2350 – 0510+1CDG 359 4.
aeroroutes.com
Austrian Expands Air Canada Codeshare Service in NW22
Austrian Airlines in November 2022 is expanding codeshare partnership with Air Canada, covering the latter’s service between Italy and Canada. Following codeshare service went into effect since 24NOV22 (approximate or earlier). Austrian operated by Air Canada. Montreal – Milan Malpensa (from 01JAN23) Montreal – Rome. Toronto –...
aeroroutes.com
Cathay Pacific Adds Qatar Airways Codeshare to Saudi Arabia From Nov 2022
Cathay Pacific earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways, covering the latter’s service to Saudi Arabia. Following codeshare routes went into effect since 03NOV22 (or earlier). Cathay Pacific Operated by Qatar Airways. Doha – Dammam. Doha – Jeddah. Doha – Riyadh.
aeroroutes.com
Iran Air Expands Qatar Service in late-Dec 2022
Iran Air from late-December 2022 plans to expand service to Qatar, with weekly flight scheduled from Bandar Abbas and Lamerd. Planned operation as follows.
aeroroutes.com
China Eastern Adds New Routes to Hong Kong in Nov/Dec 2022
China Eastern this week is adding a pair of new routes to Hong Kong, with service from Ningbo and Wuhan. Planned operation as follows. Ningbo – Hong Kong eff 30NOV22 3 weekly A320 (schedule listed until 31DEC22. Last served until February 2015) MU539 NGB1430 – 1650HKG 320 135.
aeroroutes.com
Batik Air Adds Melbourne / Sydney Service in 1Q23
Batik Air in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand service to Australia, with new daily service to Melbourne and Sydney. Planned schedule as follows. Denpasar – Melbourne eff 03JAN23 1 daily 737-800 ID6003 DPS2120 – 0600+1MEL 738 D. ID6004 MEL0700 – 0950DPS 738 D. Denpasar...
aeroroutes.com
Royal Jordanian Plans to Resume Yemen Service in 2Q23
Royal Jordanian in Northern summer 2023 intends to resume service to Yemen, as the airline filed Amman – Aden schedule, which was last served until September 2015. The oneWorld member plans to operate 2 weekly flights from 19APR23, with Airbus A320/321 aircraft. RJ902 AMM2130 – 0105+1ADE 320 36.
aeroroutes.com
ITA Airways Schedules A330 Barcelona Flights in Dec 2022
ITA Airways in December 2022 schedules limited-time A330 service on Rome – Barcelona route, instead of A319/320 aircraft. The A330-200 is scheduled to operate on 09DEC22 and 11DEC22 with following schedule. AZ076 FCO1410 – 1600BCN 330. AZ079 BCN1750 – 1935FCO 330.
aeroroutes.com
IndiGo Expands Turkish Airlines Codeshare Network in late-Nov 2022
Indian carrier IndiGo this month expands codeshare network to Europe, through its partner Turkish Airlines via Istanbul. Approximately went into effect since 23NOV22, IndiGo’s 6E-coded flight numbers are now displaying on following 13 routes operated by Turkish Airlines. IndiGo operated by Turkish Airlines. Istanbul – Basel/Mulhouse. Istanbul –...
aeroroutes.com
VietJet Air Adds Da Nang – Denpasar Service From Dec 2022
VietJet Air in December 2022 plans to expand service to Indonesia, where the airline set to launch Da Nang – Denpasar nonstop service on 16DEC22. The airline’s 220-seater Airbus A321 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly. VJ951 DAD0715 – 1255DPS 321 37. VJ951 DAD1140 –...
aeroroutes.com
Air Cairo Begins Giza Sphinx International Service in Dec 2022
Air Cairo starting December 2022 is launching international service at Giza Sphinx airport, a month after it launched scheduled flights. Planned international operation as follows. Giza Sphinx – Jeddah eff 01DEC22 1 weekly A320. SM481 SPX1000 – 1305JED 320 4. SM482 JED1405 – 1515SPX 320 4. Giza...
