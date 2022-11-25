How to watch the France vs Denmark World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

The France vs Denmark World Cup 2022 game could be one of the closest matches of the group stages: the European teams are closely matched, making it a pretty hard result to predict.

Both team's second game of the quadrennial football tournament, the Denmark vs France match on November 26 could decide if either team makes it through to the knock-out round, especially with France winning its first match but Denmark only drawing.

If you're wanting to watch the France vs Denmark match online, it's easy to do so from anywhere in the world — that's what this guide is for, so read on for all the useful information.

We also have a guide on how to watch the World Cup 2022 , if you're looking for general advice, but if you want to watch other footy games on the same day we'll also have a guide on streaming the Argentina vs Mexico game which kicks off later in the day.

How to watch in the US

If you want to catch the Denmark vs France game in the US, one of the best ways to do so is using the streaming service Peacock . Its $4.99-per-month Premium tier or $9.99-per-month Premium Plus tier both offer live streaming of the World Cup 2022 (though the free tier doesn't).

On cable, the games are streaming on Fox's sports channels, so if you have them you're already good to go. You can also use live TV streaming services like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV (in some regions) and YouTube TV if you have packages that include Fox.

In the US, the match kicks off at 8 am PT or 11 am ET, so it'll be a rather early watch if you tune in.

How to watch in the UK

In the UK, the World Cup 2022 games are all free to view on broadcast channels: that means BBC, ITV and S4C. France v Denmark kick-off is at 4 pm, and the game will be on ITV.

You can also watch the games online, since most channels all offer live TV streaming on the web: that's iPlayer or ITV Hub for the first two. We've got a guide on how to watch live TV on the ITV Hub her e .

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the [insert game name] game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Important information

When does France vs Denmark kick off?

France vs Denmark kicks off at 7 pm local time, making it the penultimate game of the day.

That time converts to 8 am PT, 11 am ET or 4 pm GMT. In CEST, used in France and Denmark, it's 5 pm.

Where does France vs Denmark take place?

The France vs Denmark match takes place in Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar.

Stadium 974 is unique in World Cup history in that it's not a real permanent stadium — instead, it's a temporary one constructed from 974 shipping containers that'll be dismantled once the World Cup ends.

That doesn't mean a particularly hearty free kick could bring the stadium down, as it hosted several games of the FIFA Arab Cup in 2021, but the 2022 World Cup will be its true test with 7 group games and one knock-out one.

The stadium seats 40,000. The World Cup in Qatar might not be the last we see of it, as if Uruguay's bid for 2030 pans out, Stadium 974 could be shipped to Maldonado for that tournament.

What you need to know about the match

As two countries that are close geographically, and also have revered football teams, Denmark and France have gone head-to-head many times before.

The two teams have actually played twice in 2022 already, in the UEFA Nations League, and Denmark won both times. However the World Cup is anything but predictable, so we can't write France off, especially as it's considered one of the frontrunners to win the tournament.

Last time the two teams faced each other in a World Cup, back in 2018, they drew.

The Denmark vs France match will be one of the fiercest group-stage matches, due to the two teams being some of the best in the world, but a loss here doesn't necessarily spell disaster for the loser.

Both the winner and runner-up of the group stage will progress to the knockout round, so France and Denmark simply need to perform better than other Group D teams Australia and Tunisia to continue in the tournament.