Read full article on original website
Related
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Benzinga
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Benzinga
Marijuana Stock Movers For November 28, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.27% at $0.04. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.06% at $1.24. Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 5.82% at $0.40. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 5.69% at $1.99. MariMed MRMD shares closed down 5.66% at $0.50. Tilray Brands TLRY shares...
Benzinga
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Helbiz HLBZ shares rose 24.9% to $0.29 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 100.1 million shares, making up 1463.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million. China Index Holdings...
Enphase Energy Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy. Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Benzinga
Why Taboola Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 53%? Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Taboola.com Ltd. TBLA shares gained 52.5% to $2.8050 after the company announced it entered into a 30-year exclusive commercial agreement with Yahoo. Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI shares jumped 47.8% to $8.81. The company recently posted a rise in Q3 revenue. NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV gained 39% to $0.3599. NanoVibronix recently...
Benzinga
A Look Into Lumen Technologies' Debt
Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN decreased by 44.34% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Lumen Technologies has. Lumen Technologies Debt. Based on Lumen Technologies's balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at...
Benzinga
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter
Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Bitcoin, Crypto Bank Silvergate Says Exposure To Bankrupt BlockFi Limited To $20M: Can 'Handle Stress And Volatility'
Silvergate Capital SI, a crypto institutional services provider, said that it is minimally exposed to the bankrupt BlockFi crypto lending firm. What Happened: According to Silvergate, the exposure to BlockFi is limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers as of Monday. The deposits totaled $13.2 billion in the third quarter, as per the firm’s revenue report.
Benzinga
Marathon Oil's Solid Balance Sheet & Shareholder Returns Prompt 30% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Marathon Oil Corp MRO and raised the price target from $37 to $48. The analyst said Q3 earnings were strong for Marathon, with production out of Delaware exceeding expectations. Buybacks impressed to the upside as the...
Benzinga
Intuit, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $7.44 million after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.1% to $15.56 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga
What's Going On With Vinco Ventures Stock Today?
Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG shares are trading lower. The company on Monday announced the receipt of a notice indicating it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. What Happened: The Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq advised Vinco Ventures that it's not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing...
Benzinga
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Target Unusual Options Activity For November 28
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Target TGT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (DSAQ.WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ.WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ — and units — ticker symbol DSAQ.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Benzinga
Dow Dips Around 500 Points, Market Volatility Increases Further
US stocks recorded sharp losses on Monday as investors were concerned that China's strict Covid-19 policies would negatively impact economic growth around the world. Investors were also assessing comments from Federal Reserve officials to get some insights on future rate hikes. Majority of the traders are now expecting the central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points during its December meeting.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affiliated Managers Group
Within the last quarter, Affiliated Managers Group AMG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affiliated Managers Group. The company has an average price target of $160.3 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $135.00.
Analyzing Bio-Path Holdings's Short Interest
Bio-Path Holdings's BPTH short percent of float has fallen 10.42% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 34 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM. BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants. The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated November 3, 2022, to a Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 8, 2022, was filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on April 8, 2022. A receipt of the Based Shelf Prospectus was also deemed to be issued by British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.
Comments / 0