Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Ja Morant Shares Support For Klay Thompson
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was supportive of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson
Jason Kidd comes clean about major reason Luka Doncic, Mavs lost to Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks lost their third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against the Toronto Raptors. The loss dropped the Mavs to .500 at 9-9, somewhere they haven’t been since they were 3-3 at the end of October. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was adamant about the reason why the Mavs lost as per BallySports Southwest.
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are playing each other for the second consecutive night.
Tobias Harris, Shake Milton Assess Joel Embiid’s Return vs. Hawks
Joel Embiid's teammates praise the All-Star following his return to the floor against the Atlanta Hawks.
5 Players That Had A Short But Sweet Stint With 76ers
- In this guide, we’re exploring five players that had a short spell playing for the 76ers. This is a fun game to play in bars and with your friends, remembering players that you had almost forgotten played for your team. Sometimes it is easy for it to slip through your memory after you have had a player on your team for just a year or two. Let’s dive into some of the players that will make you say: “Oh yeah, I forgot he played for those guys.
Brooklyn plays Washington following Durant's 45-point performance
Washington Wizards (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Washington Wizards after Kevin Durant scored 45 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic. The Nets are 7-5 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is 6-6...
Shake Milton, Tobias Harris Dominate as 76ers Defeat Magic
The 76ers picked up a second-straight win in Orlando on Sunday night.
Ben Simmons leaves game with left knee soreness
The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons left Monday night's game against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness.
Durant scores 45, carries Nets to 109-102 win over Magic
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night that got them back to .500. Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39...
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
Could The Eagles Look To Sign TE Rob Gronkowski?
The Philadelphia Eagles offense suffered a major loss during their Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders. While being tackled by his facemask, tight end Dallas Goedert was unable to brace himself while hitting the ground, leading to him injuring his shoulder. Goedert was placed on injured reserve because of...
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup against the Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (11-8, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the New Orleans Pelicans. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks third in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Pelicans have gone 7-5 against...
Kyle Kuzma's Injury Status For Wizards-Celtics Game
Kyle Kuzma is questionable for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.
Donovan Mitchell’s 32 points lead Cavs over Pistons
Donovan Mitchell poured in 32 points to lead the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers past the depleted Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday
