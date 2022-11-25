Well: that wasn’t always pretty, but it’s got to be gratifying to decisively defeat Alabama’s in-state rival, especially in a year where plenty of other things haven’t gone quite right. Usually, it feels like Auburn tacks on to the pain in years like those — see 2017, 2019 — but they just weren’t good enough to make trouble (especially not at BDS) this season. Roll Tide.

AUBURN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO