There are at least 363 reasons the Green Bay Packers defense got the lowest average scores in our postgame fan ratings after the Packers' 40-33 loss Sunday night to the Philadelphia Eagles. That's the number of rushing yards the Eagles got, which included 157 by quarterback Jalen Hurts and 143 by running back Miles Sanders. Overall, Philadelphia averaged 7.4 yards per carry and ran for three touchdowns. ...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO