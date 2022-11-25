ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Jehovah's Witness already suing Boston over Covid-19 policies files second suit, this time for firing him as a cop after he refused to get shots

A Boston Police officer who is already part of a suit seeking millions of dollars in damages from Boston over its rescinded indoor vaccination requirements today filed a separate suit seeking at least another $2 million because the city fired him last month after rejecting his request for a religious exemption from Covid-19 vaccinations.
Final tally in that South Boston condo: Remains of four infants recovered

The Boston Police Department reports that after officers recovered the remains of one infant in a freezer in a condo at 838 East Broadway on Nov. 17, they returned and found the remains of three other infants. A post-mortem examination was performed on two infant males and two infant females,...
Roslindale moves into Cyrillic

Serbian font designer Jovana Jocić has released a Cyrillic version of David Jonathan Ross's Roslindale font - yes, named for the Boston neighborhood. Roslindale is home to a Russian Orthodox church (and neighboring Jamaica Plain has two Ukrainian churches). H/t Daniel Cantwell.
Visualizing some of the Boston area's Black neighborhoods - in textiles

Soft City by Amanda Ugorji and Sophie Weston Chien is a series of maps of Roxbury, Dorchester and East Cambridge, done as tapestries - using data from flood maps, Climate Ready Boston and the US Census. The information mapped tells the story of the past, present and future of Black...
Gregory Laham, who found way to keep his Roslindale pharmacy thriving amidst onslaught of chains, dies at 73

Sullivan's Pharmacy on Corinth Street in Roslindale Square will be closed Monday morning so that employees can attend the burial of owner Gregory Laham, who transformed what had been a basic neighborhood drugstore into a supplier of specialized prescriptions and medical equipment able to stay open even as chains forced the shutdown of other independent pharmacies across the state.
