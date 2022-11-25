Read full article on original website
Man arrested in New York City for April murder on Wyoming Street in Roxbury
Boston Police report a man was arrested in midtown Manhattan yesterday on charges he fatally shot David Wood, 51, at Wabeno and Wyoming streets in Roxbury around 11:40 a.m. on April 27. Timothy Timson, 30, will remain in New York custody pending his extradition to Boston to face charges in...
Jehovah's Witness already suing Boston over Covid-19 policies files second suit, this time for firing him as a cop after he refused to get shots
A Boston Police officer who is already part of a suit seeking millions of dollars in damages from Boston over its rescinded indoor vaccination requirements today filed a separate suit seeking at least another $2 million because the city fired him last month after rejecting his request for a religious exemption from Covid-19 vaccinations.
Final tally in that South Boston condo: Remains of four infants recovered
The Boston Police Department reports that after officers recovered the remains of one infant in a freezer in a condo at 838 East Broadway on Nov. 17, they returned and found the remains of three other infants. A post-mortem examination was performed on two infant males and two infant females,...
Roslindale moves into Cyrillic
Serbian font designer Jovana Jocić has released a Cyrillic version of David Jonathan Ross's Roslindale font - yes, named for the Boston neighborhood. Roslindale is home to a Russian Orthodox church (and neighboring Jamaica Plain has two Ukrainian churches). H/t Daniel Cantwell.
Visualizing some of the Boston area's Black neighborhoods - in textiles
Soft City by Amanda Ugorji and Sophie Weston Chien is a series of maps of Roxbury, Dorchester and East Cambridge, done as tapestries - using data from flood maps, Climate Ready Boston and the US Census. The information mapped tells the story of the past, present and future of Black...
Gregory Laham, who found way to keep his Roslindale pharmacy thriving amidst onslaught of chains, dies at 73
Sullivan's Pharmacy on Corinth Street in Roslindale Square will be closed Monday morning so that employees can attend the burial of owner Gregory Laham, who transformed what had been a basic neighborhood drugstore into a supplier of specialized prescriptions and medical equipment able to stay open even as chains forced the shutdown of other independent pharmacies across the state.
Boston radio personalities who blathered about how much a new Google phone improved their lives were lying because they didn't have the phones, state charges
Massachusetts today sued Google and iHeartMedia over 2019 ads on Boston radio stations by DJs and other on-air talent gushing about all the cool things they were able to do with their new Pixel 4 phones even though they didn't actually have the phones. The suit, filed by the state...
