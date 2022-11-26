Suspect in Costa Mesa Thanksgiving shooting that left 1 dead, 4 others injured turns himself in

A man who was named a suspect in a Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has turned himself in, authorities said.

The suspect, who was identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana, was arrested early Friday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting unfolded on Thanksgiving Day at around 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of West Bay Street. Officers found five people shot when they arrived.

Police said two were rushed to the hospital where one of them later died. Family members have identified the victim as 30-year-old Lucas Rivera. According to a GoFundMe , money is being raised to be able to send Rivera's body to Mexico, where his relatives reside.

The other victim remains in stable condition.

The three other victims were sent to other nearby hospitals, where one remains in critical condition. The others are reportedly stable and recovering.

According to the Costa Mesa Police Department, its preliminary investigation confirmed the shooting was an isolated incident.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact police.