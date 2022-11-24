Read full article on original website
KVOE
Lyon County marijuana distribution case moves to preliminary hearing Monday
A preliminary hearing is coming Monday in a Lyon County drug distribution case. Eric Joseph Powers is accused of distributing between 100 and 1,000 “doseage units” of marijuana during an alleged incident June 19. Powers is also accused of speeding, possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle both without a valid license and without valid insurance. A count of marijuana possession has been dismissed. Other details of the case have not been announced.
KVOE
With Oklahoma bank robbery suspect sentenced to prison and restitution, Kansas chase case remains pending after October 2021 incident in Lyon County
An Oklahoma man who pleaded to federal counts of bank robbery after allegedly stealing fuel from a Kansas state vehicle and then leading a pursuit involving Emporia Police officers and Lyon County deputies over a year ago has been sentenced to prison for the robberies. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced...
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Marion Co.
adastraradio.com
Two-Vehicle Accident West of Marion Friday Claims Three Lives
MARION COUNTY, Kan. – A Friday afternoon accident in Marion County has claimed the life of three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway 56, west of Marion. Charlotte Cole, 53, of Moundridge, was driving north on Kansas Highway 256 in a Dodge Grand Caravan when troopers say she pulled out in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by Renee Rebecca Young, 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, heading west on Highway 56.
WIBW
Police: Two Wichitans dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose
Fatal accident in Wichita Saturday night
One killed, one injured in I-135 crash near Newton
NEWTON, Kans. (KSNW) – One man is dead and another man is injured following a deadly crash on I-135 southbound near mile marker 29 Sunday morning. Harvey County Dispatch said around midnight Sunday, a black four-door passenger car was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. Shortly afterward, the car collided with a transport […]
Kansas crash kills three, injures two Friday afternoon
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
Woman shot in south Wichita
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
Ponca City News
Abducted child found near Tonkawa
Wichita woman pleads no contest after man found dead in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman entered a plea of no contest to her part in the homicide of a man who was found inside a car in 2020. Sedgwick County officials say Ariana Cook, 22, of Wichita, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping on […]
KAKE TV
Records identify alleged armed man who tried to enter Derby elementary school
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County jail records have identified a 35-year-old man who police say tried to enter a Derby elementary school and was armed with a handgun. Billy Jack Daniels, of Latham, was arrested at Stone Creek Elementary Tuesday morning and booked for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm while under the influence and a hold for another agency, records show.
KOCO
Girl abducted in Wichita found safe in Oklahoma
prepskc.com
Just a few feet from victory
EMPORIA — Gardner-Edgerton football coach Jesse Owen has a ton of belief in his team, and he showed it on the biggest stage on Saturday in the Trailblazers’ 21-20 double-overtime loss to Manhattan in the Class 6A state at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium. With the Trailblazers trailing...
