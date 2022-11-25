ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pauls, NC

Lions launch Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund drive

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
ST. PAULS – The St. Pauls Lions Foundation, the non-profit arm of the town’s Lions club, is launching its 37th annual Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund drive to help disadvantaged people and families in the community, club President Durham White Jr. announced.

The club raises more than $25,000 annually from donations and grants to provide food, toys, clothing, home heating fuel and medical supplies to more than 250 individuals and families who live within the St. Pauls school district.

“We could not make it happen, if it weren’t for a community effort,” White said.

Applications were being distributed at the town’s three schools, apartment complexes, Town Hall, the town library, the First Bank branch, the Lumbee Bank branch, and other businesses, for people to fill out. The deadline to return applications was Friday.

Checks should be made out to the St. Pauls Lions Foundation. Tax-deductible donations may be dropped off at the three schools, Town Hall, Lumbee Bank and First Bank, or can be mailed to the St. Pauls Lions Club at P.O. Box 653, St. Pauls, N.C. 28384. Applications will not be available online this year.

The fund committee, made up of club members and town citizens, will meet in early December to assess the applications and allocate the resources. Vouchers will be distributed to applicants at the schools on December 16 and to other recipients on December 17 at the Hooks Community Center.

The club also uses fund money after Christmas to provide eye exams and glasses from the town’s optometrists, Dr. Nathan Lieberman, a club member, and his wife, Dr. Ann. The club also helps those who have suffered major fire damage or other needs as they arise, White said.

The fund was named in honor of two late former club members, Joe Loflin, the longtime town administrator, and Johnny Walker, the club secretary for many years.

Loflin started the fund when he noticed that town residents were contributing to a similar fund drive in Fayetteville and decided his hometown could do the same thing. The first campaign raised about $4,000 and helped 40 to 50 people. It has grown since then.

More information is available from club President White at 910-624-1664 or the club’s secretary, Jack Stephens, at 910-717-9355.

