Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

No. 3 Virginia Battles Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 3 Virginia (5-0) travels to Michigan (5-1) for an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tipoff at Crisler Center is set for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. For Openers. • UVA is 5-0 for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2019-20. • The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
virginiasports.com

Hoos Flying High Under New Leadership

CHARLOTTESVILLE — For the University of Virginia women’s basketball team, the 1992-93 season started with eight consecutive victories. It ended with an appearance in the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight. Thirty years later, UVA is 8-0 for the first time since 1992-93. Nobody’s predicting a deep run in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Interior Strength Lifts Hoos in Latest Win

CHARLOTTESVILLE — In its next game, the University of Virginia men’s basketball team will face an opponent whose roster includes 7-foot-1 Hunter Dickinson, 6-foot-8 Jett Howard, 6-foot-7 Terrance Williams II and 6-foot-10 Tarris Reed Jr. “They’re big,” UVA head coach Tony Bennett said of the Michigan Wolverines....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Tops Minnesota 73-70 in Cavalier Classic Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (7-0, 1-0 ACC) opened the 2022 Cavalier Classic Tournament with a 73-70 victory against Minnesota (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday (Nov. 26) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. The Golden Gophers led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

