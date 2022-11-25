Read full article on original website
Von Miller’s cryptic message send Bills Mafia into a frenzy
The Buffalo Bills continue to battle one of the worst injury bugs across the NFL. Things didn’t get better after the recent Von Miller injury. Miller suffered a reported knee injury during the Thanksgiving game against the Lions. Each day, more reports surface surrounding the superstar’s availability. Miller...
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
Steelers’ Great Hines Ward Is Again A Semi-Finalist For The HOF — But Insists This Is The 1 Reason He’s Still Not In
The Pittsburgh Steelers have an incredible amount of legends currently with a bronze bust residing in Canton, Ohio in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There’s still a few Steelers that arguably should be in by now, but aren’t for whatever reason. There’s always one name that seems to come up when this topic arises, and that’s former Steelers’ great WR Hines Ward .
Another Former Viking Signs onto the Bills 53-Man Roster
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings have been a pipeline for NFL players in recent years. Following the 2019 season, the two teams made the blockbuster trade that sent Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, and the Vikings got the draft pick that ended up being Justin Jefferson. Then, this offseason, former Vikings QB Case Keenum headed to Buffalo, and the Vikings signed DT Harrison Phillips.
Bills prepare for life without Von Miller
Bills will be without their star pass rusher for at least one game
Bills to re-evaluate Von Miller's knee injury after several days
A Thanksgiving Day injury for star pass rusher Von Miller initially had some Bills fans hitting the panic button, but as updates continue to pour in, we are getting a clearer picture of the situation. The most recent update tells us that Miller will take seven to ten days to allow the swelling to go down in his knee, allowing for a better evaluation, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
Robert Griffin III has bold suggestion for Packers
Robert Griffin III delivered a bold message for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin was speaking on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program ahead of the Week 12 Monday Night Football game between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. RG3 said that he thinks the Packers should hold out the injured Aaron...
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
When we talk about Michael Jordan, most people will admit that there was no one more competitive than the Chicago Bulls superstars. We have heard a plethora of Jordan's competitive nature, but was Jordan a dirty player? It's something that we have never heard of. However, former New York Knicks...
John Harbaugh says vulgar tweet 'out of character' for Lamar Jackson
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ruffled some feathers Sunday evening after sending a profanity-filled tweet at a fan following Baltimore’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson quickly deleted the tweet, which had nearly 15,000 likes before it was taken down, but the 25-year-old QB didn’t come out of the...
Alex Caruso shares his surprising all-time Chicago Bulls' starting 5
Picking an all-time starting five for any basketball team is a difficult task. The Chicago Bulls have a plethora of great players who have left their mark on NBA history, making the job of choosing five to start even harder. But Alex Caruso has managed to do it in a surprising way by picking an all-time Bulls' starting five that you wouldn't expect.
Richard Sherman Calls Jets’ Mike White a ‘Franchise Quarterback’
The former cornerback has seen enough to make the declaration.
Former 49ers Make Harsh Statements About the Team
Following the San Francisco 49ers win against the New Orleans Saints, there were reports that two former 49ers players made some harsh statements about the team. San Francisco is set to play the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel was previously the 49ers offensive coordinator. Former 49ers runningbacks, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr made interesting remarks about San Francisco’s offense, specifically against their quarterback.
FOX threw serious shade at Zach Wilson with brutal graphic
As if getting benched in Week 12 wasn’t bad enough, Zach Wilson was catching some strays from the TV department. Wilson did not play in the New York Jets’ 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Instead, he was inactive for the game and standing on the sidelines.
Free agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger signs with new team
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
