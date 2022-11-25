INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 “had been cycled through” a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered to be released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at the request of the local prosecutor, after Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, Indiana, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13. The redacted probable cause affidavit released Tuesday states that investigators seized Allen’s .40-caliber pistol during an Oct. 13 search of his home and that testing determined an unspent bullet found within 2 feet of the body of one of the girls “had been cycled through” Allen’s pistol. Investigators determined that Allen had purchased that gun in 2001 and, according to the affidavit, that Allen said in an Oct. 26 interview with police he had never allowed anyone to borrow the gun.

DELPHI, IN ・ 27 MINUTES AGO