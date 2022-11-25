ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, TN

indherald.com

Eye to the Sky: A wet weather pattern takes shape

A wet-weather pattern continues to take hold across the southeastern United States, with multiple inches of rainfall expected for the northern Cumberland Plateau region over the next couple of weeks. It has been an exceptionally dry fall thus far, with far-below-normal rainfall in both September and October, and that trend...
ONEIDA, TN
wymt.com

Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Milder Saturday but wind and rain pound the region Sunday AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you wake up to wet roads while doing your Christmas shopping? Almost everyone got a smidgen of rain but nothing to move our drought conditions. That could change as two high-end chances of heavy rain - and even thunderstorms - move in. While there are...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Spotty power outages result from Sunday’s wind gusts

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Crews with La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) were busy on Sunday tending to spotty power outages around its service area. Strong wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour at times knocked power out in parts of Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Power was out four different times at Greasy Hollow, near Speedwell, according to one LUB official.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Infant, 3 others injured in fire

Artsclamation!, an indoor fine art sale featuring professional regional artists in all mediums, is returnign to Knoxville this weekend. The sale event will be located at Sacred Heart Cathedral in the new Cathedral Hall. WATE Midday News. Man charged with arson, animal cruelty in Jefferson …. Jefferson County deputies arrested...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

No injuries in tip over wreck Monday afternoon

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A big tandem dump truck tipped over just off the four lane this afternoon. No one was injured. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/28/2022-1:30PM-PHOTO COURTESY OF EMA DIRECTOR JAY MUNCY)
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday. Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Scott County group thankful for recovery

The holidays can be a difficult time for people struggling with addiction. For 10 people in Scott County, Thanksgiving is a reminder of how far they've come.
wvlt.tv

KPD responds to officer-involved crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit

Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
KENTUCKY STATE

