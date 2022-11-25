Read full article on original website
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: A wet weather pattern takes shape
A wet-weather pattern continues to take hold across the southeastern United States, with multiple inches of rainfall expected for the northern Cumberland Plateau region over the next couple of weeks. It has been an exceptionally dry fall thus far, with far-below-normal rainfall in both September and October, and that trend...
wymt.com
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
Lanes open on State Route 72 after wreck in Loudon County
Loudon County Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle rollover wreck on a highway has blocked lanes.
Fire burns hole in West Knox County home
A fire damaged the inside of a West Knox County home Saturday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell.
wvlt.tv
Milder Saturday but wind and rain pound the region Sunday AM
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you wake up to wet roads while doing your Christmas shopping? Almost everyone got a smidgen of rain but nothing to move our drought conditions. That could change as two high-end chances of heavy rain - and even thunderstorms - move in. While there are...
1450wlaf.com
Spotty power outages result from Sunday’s wind gusts
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Crews with La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) were busy on Sunday tending to spotty power outages around its service area. Strong wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour at times knocked power out in parts of Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Power was out four different times at Greasy Hollow, near Speedwell, according to one LUB official.
wvlt.tv
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
thebig1063.com
BCVFD responds to a structure previously burned two months ago in Arjay
At 6:38pm, Saturday, Nov 26, 2022, The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Arjay Company, Station 1 community. On August 29, 2022 this same structure had an electrical fire that began in the closet of the hot water heater. The structure sustained heavy damage...
WATE
Infant, 3 others injured in fire
Artsclamation!, an indoor fine art sale featuring professional regional artists in all mediums, is returnign to Knoxville this weekend. The sale event will be located at Sacred Heart Cathedral in the new Cathedral Hall. WATE Midday News. Man charged with arson, animal cruelty in Jefferson …. Jefferson County deputies arrested...
1450wlaf.com
No injuries in tip over wreck Monday afternoon
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A big tandem dump truck tipped over just off the four lane this afternoon. No one was injured. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/28/2022-1:30PM-PHOTO COURTESY OF EMA DIRECTOR JAY MUNCY)
1 Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving an officer. The crash happened on North Peters Road on Sunday afternoon. The crash witnesses said that a Ford truck pulled out in front of the officer at Market Place Blvd. Exit.
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday. Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.
Loudon County rollover crash blocks I-75 lanes on Thanksgiving
A multivehicle rollover crash on I-75 in Loudon County on Thanksgiving caused hours of delays as crews worked the scene.
wvlt.tv
Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
WBIR
Scott County group thankful for recovery
The holidays can be a difficult time for people struggling with addiction. For 10 people in Scott County, Thanksgiving is a reminder of how far they've come.
Victim in fatal Knoxville shooting on Thanksgiving identified
The man found fatally shot in a car on Thanksgiving day has been identified by the Knoxville Police Department.
Operation Thunder Chicken leads to 13 arrested in Anderson County
Thirteen people were arrested in a warrant roundup in Anderson County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
KPD responds to officer-involved crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
q95fm.net
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
