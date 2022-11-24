Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Philippines’ seafarers go paperless with the help of blockchain tech
Seafarers in Asia will no longer need to go through the hassle of carrying their documents to their ships following an ingenious use of distributed ledger technology (DLT). A report by the Manila Times says that the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) have launched an e-wallet to contain the credentials of cadets using blockchain technology.
CoinTelegraph
How blockchain technology is used in supply chain management?
What is supply chain management and how does it work?. Supply chain management actively streamlines a company’s supply-side operations from planning to after-sales services to enhance customer satisfaction. Supply chain management (SCM) refers to controlling the entire production flow, from acquiring raw materials to delivering the final product/service at...
cryptoglobe.com
IOG and University of Edinburgh Launch Blockchain Decentralisation Research Project
Recently, Aggelos Kiayias, Chair in Cyber Security and Privacy at University of Edinburgh and the Chief Scientist at Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, introduced the Edinburgh Decentralisation Index (EDI) project. IOG CTO Romain Pellerin called EDI, which is designed to measure...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Blockchains for Building Decentralized Applications (DApps)
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Decentralized applications (DApps) are becoming more popular in the technology space because of their functionality, reliability, and security. Smart contracts power DApps, and they run on a blockchain. They represent the next phase of applications and form a core component of Web 3.0.
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Platforms Join Binance to Lead Crypto, Blockchain Industry Recovery Initiative
As a “leading” player in crypto, Binance claims that it understands that they have a responsibility “to lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry.” That is why Binance has established the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), “a new co-investment opportunity for organizations eager to support the future of Web3.”
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
u.today
Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
cryptoglobe.com
VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
cryptopotato.com
Russia’s President Envisions a Global Payments System With Blockchain Technology
Vladimir Putin thinks Russia could lead efforts to create a global payment system based on blockchain technology to escape from “the hand of a narrow club of states”. Priorities change according to the events, and Russia’s president may be taking notice. In a recent speech at the Artificial Intelligence Journey 2022 international AI and machine learning conference, Vladimir Putin spoke of the advantages of using a global payment system based on blockchain technology.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its...
ffnews.com
BVNK acquires UK licensed E-Money Institution to accelerate expansion
BVNK, the next-generation payments platform for global businesses, today announces it has acquired UK fintech, System Pay Services Limited (SPS Ltd), to accelerate expansion. SPS Ltd is registered as an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in the UK and offers a one-stop payment solution for businesses — providing e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments.
e-cryptonews.com
Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies: Learn to Profit From Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency trading is a type of investment that can be done with the help of digital currency. Cryptocurrencies are digital asset that provides the same level of security as traditional currencies, but they have certain characteristics and traits that make them more attractive. In this article, we will discuss what...
coingeek.com
Bitcoin with billions of secure transactions per second, with IPv6 multicasting
There is a lot more to IPv6 and Bitcoin than “lots of new IP addresses.” We’ve heard about P2P transactions and communications, and we’ve heard about enhanced security. But how is all this achieved? At a recent webinar for the Digital Around the World event, Bitcoin creator Dr. Craig S. Wright went into the details with IPv6 Forum chair Professor Latif Ladid, Elas CEO Brendan Lee, and nChain Director of Research Dr. Owen Vaughan. The aim is to introduce these new concepts to outside developers, who can then leverage the BSV blockchain’s “superpowers” to start building tools for a better and more secure internet.
kalkinemedia.com
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin’s popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
Africa’s Mobile Money Ecosystem Embraces Blockchain to Drive X-Border Real-Time Payments
In 2020, scientists at the University of Zambia (UNZA) proposed a clearing and settlement architecture that would allow interoperability between mobile money payment networks based on a distributed ledger system. The researchers argued that a payment infrastructure based on a centralized database is ill-suited to the way people use mobile...
forkast.news
Nigeria seeks distinction between digital assets and crypto
Nigeria seeks to advance digital asset trading in the country, but like some countries in Asia, it is drawing a distinction between digital assets — which can be broadly defined and may include central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and privately issued stablecoins — and cryptocurrencies, according to a Bloomberg report.
u.today
Ripple CTO Sees Silver Lining in Elizabeth Warren’s Crypto Warning
David Schwartz, chief technology officer at blockchain company Ripple, believes that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren might actually have a point when it comes to cryptocurrency regulation. In a recent op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal, Warren argues that crypto might end up taking down the economy if there is...
Nigerian Regulators Spurn Cryptocurrencies for Digital Assets That Protect Investors
Despite the popularity of cryptocurrencies in the country, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria has no plans to make crypto part of its digital asset trading goals. That is, at least not until regulators there can agree to standards that keep investors safe, the SEC’s general director said...
Comments / 0