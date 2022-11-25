Read full article on original website
Related
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
15 reasons fans believe Keanu Reeves is the greatest person ever
The "Matrix: Resurrections" star has secretly donated thousands to a children's hospital, and once gave up his seat for a woman on a crowded train.
Jennifer Grey Says Fans Will 'See Other Characters' from Dirty Dancing in Film's Upcoming Sequel
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role of Frances "Baby" Houseman in the sequel to 1987's Dirty Dancing, which is set to begin filming next spring Jennifer Grey is reassuring fans that the long-awaited Dirty Dancing sequel is "happening" — and will feature some familiar faces. Months after helping announce details about the movie during Lionsgate's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, the actress, 62, filled Extra in on some new developments and said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring. "I would...
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian
Rebel Wilson and partner Ramona Agruma announced the birth of their first child earlier this month Rebel Wilson is enjoying her first holiday season as a mom! On Thursday, The Almond and the Seahorse actress and partner Ramona Agruma posted their first Thanksgiving photo with newborn daughter Royce Lillian. The two new parents looked happy and relaxed as they held the newborn, who was dressed in all pink. In a cute twist, the pair added a turkey emoji to cover Royce's face, which the couple has chosen to keep private. RELATED: Finally!...
ABC News
John Travolta celebrates son Ben's 12th birthday with sweet photo of him and his dog
There's plenty to celebrate in the Travolta household this week. Not only is Thanksgiving finally here, but Ben Travolta turned 12 on Wednesday -- and he of course got birthday tributes from his dad, John Travolta, and his sister, Ella Travolta. "Happy birthday my Ben! From your Dad, Ella and...
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
Vanessa Hudgens Laces into Thick Platforms for ‘Wednesday’ Addams Tribute
Vanessa Hudgens brought her love of all things spooky to a new partnership this week. On Wednesday, the “Entergalactic” star shared an Instagram post where she posed atop the hood of a black hearse-like car, in a new promotion with car-sharing platform Turo. For the occasion, she posed with the hearse seen in the new Netflix show “Wednesday,” released today, in an oversized black blazer dress and hat. Channeling her own version of the show’s titular heroine Wednesday Addams, Hudgens finished her outfit with a chain necklace and black manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) “When Wednesday hands...
Brendan Fraser’s Former Co-Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Saw The Whale And Shared Her Moving Thoughts
Sarah Michelle Gellar has seen The Whale, and she has the pictures to prove it; pictures that just happen to see her and former co-star Brendan Fraser hanging out together.
Jennifer Lawrence Goes Makeup-Free For NYC Outing With Son Cy, 9 Mos.: Photos
Jennifer Lawrence, 32, looked as content as could be during her latest outing with her new son, Cy. The actress and the nine-month-old took a stroll in New York City, NY on Monday and she appeared to be makeup-free as she pushed his stroller and flashed a smile. She kept warm in a black coat, baggy gray pants, and boots, as her hair was pulled back in a ponytail and she topped the look off with sunglasses.
News 8 KFMB
Chihuahua killed on walk by Los Angeles famous cougar, P-22
LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on a leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
Here's How Jenna Ortega And The "Wednesday" Team Pulled Off That Iconic Dance Scene
Wednesday's dance in Wednesday has already sparked so many fan reactions, and it's a moment Jenna Ortega created herself.
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
17 Actors Whose Performances Completely Saved What Otherwise Would've Been "Meh" Movies
"It's ridiculous and pretty dumb when you think about it, but the cast makes it so much fun you don’t care."
Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks
Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
Digital Music News
You Wouldn’t Want to Miss Elton John’s Last Show Ever… Or Would You?
I could write an entire article about how maddening it is to be a music fan in Los Angeles. But I’ll leave a little room for Elton John’s last show at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night. If you’re a fan of anything involving a large crowd in Los...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0