Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
People

Jennifer Grey Says Fans Will 'See Other Characters' from Dirty Dancing in Film's Upcoming Sequel

Jennifer Grey will reprise her role of Frances "Baby" Houseman in the sequel to 1987's Dirty Dancing, which is set to begin filming next spring Jennifer Grey is reassuring fans that the long-awaited Dirty Dancing sequel is "happening" — and will feature some familiar faces. Months after helping announce details about the movie during Lionsgate's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, the actress, 62, filled Extra in on some new developments and said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring. "I would...
People

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian

Rebel Wilson and partner Ramona Agruma announced the birth of their first child earlier this month Rebel Wilson is enjoying her first holiday season as a mom! On Thursday, The Almond and the Seahorse actress and partner Ramona Agruma posted their first Thanksgiving photo with newborn daughter Royce Lillian. The two new parents looked happy and relaxed as they held the newborn, who was dressed in all pink. In a cute twist, the pair added a turkey emoji to cover Royce's face, which the couple has chosen to keep private. RELATED: Finally!...
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Laces into Thick Platforms for ‘Wednesday’ Addams Tribute

Vanessa Hudgens brought her love of all things spooky to a new partnership this week. On Wednesday, the “Entergalactic” star shared an Instagram post where she posed atop the hood of a black hearse-like car, in a new promotion with car-sharing platform Turo. For the occasion, she posed with the hearse seen in the new Netflix show “Wednesday,” released today, in an oversized black blazer dress and hat. Channeling her own version of the show’s titular heroine Wednesday Addams, Hudgens finished her outfit with a chain necklace and black manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) “When Wednesday hands...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Makeup-Free For NYC Outing With Son Cy, 9 Mos.: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, looked as content as could be during her latest outing with her new son, Cy. The actress and the nine-month-old took a stroll in New York City, NY on Monday and she appeared to be makeup-free as she pushed his stroller and flashed a smile. She kept warm in a black coat, baggy gray pants, and boots, as her hair was pulled back in a ponytail and she topped the look off with sunglasses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 KFMB

Chihuahua killed on walk by Los Angeles famous cougar, P-22

LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on a leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks

Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
