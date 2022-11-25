ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tigerrag.com

LSU volleyball team earns first NCAA berth in five years

For the first time since 2017 the LSU volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. “This is what we have worked for all season long,” LSU volleyball coach Tonya Johnson said. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

No underscoring significance for LSU to win SEC Championship Game over Georgia

LSU last won the Southeastern Conference Championship game three years ago. Before that, you have to go back to 2011 to find the last time the Tigers accomplish the feat. LSU coach Brian Kelly relishes such an opportunity, that in his first year, he’s bringing the No. 11 Tigers (9-3) to Atlanta to face No. 1 and defending national champion Georgia (12-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Flattened. Postseason hopes of sixth-ranked LSU dealt severe blow in 38-23 loss at Texas A&M

With so much to play for sixth-ranked LSU didn’t look the part of College Football Playoff contender. The Tigers will still represent the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division in next week’s SEC Championship Game, but they’ll have to do so after picking up the pieces from Saturday’s 38-23 loss at Texas A&M before a crowd of 93,578 at Kyle Field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Todd Horne: LSU goes MIA in College Station on way to Atlanta

Somewhere on the way from Baton Rouge to College Station, Texas either on Friday – the day after Thanksgiving or sometime Saturday morning – LSU got lost. Either misplaced, or simply got lost. No matter how you slice it, the Tigers turned up missing in action on its...
BATON ROUGE, LA

