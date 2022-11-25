Read full article on original website
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
tigerrag.com
No. 11 LSU women’s basketball returns home to host Southeastern
After a successful trip to the Bahamas, the No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team returns home to host Southeastern Louisiana (4-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (7-0) are coming off two wins last week over George Mason and UAB to claim...
tigerrag.com
LSU volleyball team earns first NCAA berth in five years
For the first time since 2017 the LSU volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. “This is what we have worked for all season long,” LSU volleyball coach Tonya Johnson said. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”
tigerrag.com
Miller’s 26 points help LSU survive 19 lead changes to hold off Wofford, 78-75
Adam Miller scored 26 points and hit a clutch catch-and-shoot 3-pointer in the final minute, helping LSU survive a scare and defeat Wofford 78-75 on Sunday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Miller’s baseline 3-pointer bounced off the rim then banked off the backboard for a 77-73 lead with 41...
tigerrag.com
Throughout the tumult of his first two years, BJ Ojulari envisioned LSU being a destination he didn’t want to leave
A losing season and a coaching change were probably things defensive end B.J. Ojulari didn’t plan on during in his career when he signed with LSU three years ago out of Marietta, Georgia. Instead of following his standout brother Azeez to the University of Georgia, the younger Ojulari charted...
tigerrag.com
No underscoring significance for LSU to win SEC Championship Game over Georgia
LSU last won the Southeastern Conference Championship game three years ago. Before that, you have to go back to 2011 to find the last time the Tigers accomplish the feat. LSU coach Brian Kelly relishes such an opportunity, that in his first year, he’s bringing the No. 11 Tigers (9-3) to Atlanta to face No. 1 and defending national champion Georgia (12-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
tigerrag.com
LSU’s Brian Kelly says Daniels will remain in walking boot until Monday
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels twice left Kyle Field during Saturday’s 38-23 setback against Texas A&M with injuries, only to return to action each time. His prognosis for this week’s SEC Championship Game looks promising when the No. 11 Tigers (9-3) face No. 1 Georgia (12-0) at 3 p.m.
tigerrag.com
Flattened. Postseason hopes of sixth-ranked LSU dealt severe blow in 38-23 loss at Texas A&M
With so much to play for sixth-ranked LSU didn’t look the part of College Football Playoff contender. The Tigers will still represent the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division in next week’s SEC Championship Game, but they’ll have to do so after picking up the pieces from Saturday’s 38-23 loss at Texas A&M before a crowd of 93,578 at Kyle Field.
tigerrag.com
Todd Horne: LSU goes MIA in College Station on way to Atlanta
Somewhere on the way from Baton Rouge to College Station, Texas either on Friday – the day after Thanksgiving or sometime Saturday morning – LSU got lost. Either misplaced, or simply got lost. No matter how you slice it, the Tigers turned up missing in action on its...
