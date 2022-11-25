ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Paradis tornado that hit church had 100 mph winds

The short-lived tornado that ripped through Paradis on Saturday afternoon, damaging the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and knocking power out to at least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers, was rated at EF-1 intensity, with top winds of 100 mph, according to surveyors with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service.
PARADIS, LA
Bob Marshall: Neptune Pass is helping build wetlands. Should the Corps shut it down?

Suppose your boat was sinking and a passing craft tossed you a lifeline. How would you feel if the Coast Guard came along and cut the line?. That’s pretty much how Richie Blank feels about a coming decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that could dramatically reduce or shut off Neptune Pass. This natural opening in the eastern bank of the Mississippi River across from Buras has grown from little more than a ditch into a diversion researchers say could build more than 3,000 acres of new wetlands in the next few years.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter

Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
PARADIS, LA
Outdoors Calendar

STATE COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSES & BOAT REGISTRATIONS: Renewals, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF New Orleans office, Suite 438, 2045 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Also: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m, Dec. 5-6, 1025 Tom Watson Road, Lake Charles; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Dec. 7-8, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 468 Texas Gulf Road, Bourg. LDWF Trip Ticket staff will be available. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
Update: Three accused of role in slaying of St. Amant teen arrested

Three youths wanted in the slaying of a 17-year-old St. Amant High senior described as a model for others have been arrested, Gonzales police said Monday. One of them, Jamal "Mal" Holloway, 18, was picked up Friday after he was spotted in Sorrento, climbing through a bedroom window, police said.
GONZALES, LA
LSU chancellor: Time for a new page in history of health care in New Orleans

Years ago, I wrote a letter to this newspaper suggesting that if Tulane wanted to be part of University Medical Center, it should close its hospital. I suggested that Tulane should join LSU to work together to build a new academic health center that would identify New Orleans as the destination for state-of-the-art health care for all our citizens.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Livingston is ringing with activity for holidays

Denham Springs kicked off the holidays with its annual lighting of the Old City Hall and the Merchants Christmas Open House. And much more holiday cheer is planned. Thursday, Dec. 1: Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting. Saturday, Dec. 3: A Night of Hope. Dec. 8: Kiwanis Lighting of the...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Sunshine Ladies hold monthly meeting and work on November service project

The Sunshine Ladies, a branch of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community, held its monthly meeting Nov. 1 at Murphy's Restaurant in Hammond. A dozen members discussed current and future community service projects of the club, with a meal after the meeting. The November project is collecting nonperishable items for...
HAMMOND, LA
Hydes sign copies of 'Rebel Bayou' during stop at Hammond book store

Samuel and Sarah Hyde, authors of the novel, “Rebel Bayou,” recently autographed copies of their book during a book signing at Bayou Booksellers and Gift Shoppe in Hammond. Samuel Hyde is director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and a professor of history,...
HAMMOND, LA
Shelley Farmer appointed principal of Galvez Middle School

Shelley Farmer is the new principal at Galvez Middle, Ascension Public School leaders announced Monday. "We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership role and believe she is going to do phenomenal things for the Galvez Middle Pirates," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Mental Health Resource Fair planned for Tangipahoa

Tangipahoa Parish is hosting a Mental Health Resource Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Tangipahoa Parish Government – Clausen Building, 15485 W Club Deluxe Road, Hammond. The event is a chance to learn about mental health resources in the parish. Light refreshments will be...
HAMMOND, LA
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Oct.31-Nov. 4, 2022

Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Oct. 31-Nov. 4:. TD Bank USA NA Successor and Target National Bank v. Anita K. Wagner, open account. Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Chayland Trabeau, open account. Western World Insurance Co. v. Ludlam Construction LLC, moneys due. 1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Dakota...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

