Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Paradis tornado that hit church had 100 mph winds
The short-lived tornado that ripped through Paradis on Saturday afternoon, damaging the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and knocking power out to at least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers, was rated at EF-1 intensity, with top winds of 100 mph, according to surveyors with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service.
theadvocate.com
Bob Marshall: Neptune Pass is helping build wetlands. Should the Corps shut it down?
Suppose your boat was sinking and a passing craft tossed you a lifeline. How would you feel if the Coast Guard came along and cut the line?. That’s pretty much how Richie Blank feels about a coming decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that could dramatically reduce or shut off Neptune Pass. This natural opening in the eastern bank of the Mississippi River across from Buras has grown from little more than a ditch into a diversion researchers say could build more than 3,000 acres of new wetlands in the next few years.
theadvocate.com
If you missed Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas,' here's when it re-airs
Between the turkey tryptopahn kick-in and Black Friday prep, if you missed the Louisiana-shot holiday film, "My Southern Family Christmas," you're in luck. The movie, filmed in Sorrento and Baton Rouge in September, will re-air on Hallmark Channel at the following times:. 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 p.m. Sunday. 1 a.m....
theadvocate.com
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
theadvocate.com
18-year-old Baton Rouge man dies in fatal NO.O shooting; suspect from Plaquemine, police say
An 18-year-old man from Baton Rouge was fatally shot Saturday night on Canal Street in New Orleans; the suspected shooter is a 15-year-old male from Plaquemine, the New Orleans Police Department said. The 18-year-old was walking in the 700 block of Canal Street at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect...
theadvocate.com
Outdoors Calendar
STATE COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSES & BOAT REGISTRATIONS: Renewals, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF New Orleans office, Suite 438, 2045 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Also: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m, Dec. 5-6, 1025 Tom Watson Road, Lake Charles; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Dec. 7-8, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 468 Texas Gulf Road, Bourg. LDWF Trip Ticket staff will be available. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
theadvocate.com
New Orleans teen makes name for herself through cosmetics company she founded at age 11
When Asia Dillon's little sister complained of chapped and burning lips after using a store-bought lip product in 2018, Dillon, then 11, was determined to come up with a solution. Using aloe vera and vitamin E, she made her sister Amyra a natural lip gloss. The formula cured the girl's...
theadvocate.com
Update: Three accused of role in slaying of St. Amant teen arrested
Three youths wanted in the slaying of a 17-year-old St. Amant High senior described as a model for others have been arrested, Gonzales police said Monday. One of them, Jamal "Mal" Holloway, 18, was picked up Friday after he was spotted in Sorrento, climbing through a bedroom window, police said.
theadvocate.com
Tangipahoa Volunteers compile and deliver 83 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child
On Nov. 17, members of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community delivered shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, an outreach of Samaritan's Purse. The group’s primary purpose is to assist people in Tangipahoa Parish, but once a year the members participate in an international project. Operation Christmas Child has been...
theadvocate.com
LSU chancellor: Time for a new page in history of health care in New Orleans
Years ago, I wrote a letter to this newspaper suggesting that if Tulane wanted to be part of University Medical Center, it should close its hospital. I suggested that Tulane should join LSU to work together to build a new academic health center that would identify New Orleans as the destination for state-of-the-art health care for all our citizens.
theadvocate.com
Livingston is ringing with activity for holidays
Denham Springs kicked off the holidays with its annual lighting of the Old City Hall and the Merchants Christmas Open House. And much more holiday cheer is planned. Thursday, Dec. 1: Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting. Saturday, Dec. 3: A Night of Hope. Dec. 8: Kiwanis Lighting of the...
theadvocate.com
Sunshine Ladies hold monthly meeting and work on November service project
The Sunshine Ladies, a branch of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community, held its monthly meeting Nov. 1 at Murphy's Restaurant in Hammond. A dozen members discussed current and future community service projects of the club, with a meal after the meeting. The November project is collecting nonperishable items for...
theadvocate.com
3 sought after St. Amant High senior's slaying arrested; 1 was on probation for assault
One of three youths arrested over their alleged role in the fatal shooting of a St. Amant High senior earlier this month was on unsupervised probation at the time of the slaying, following the suspect's recent conviction for a previous assault, court papers say. Jamal "Mal" Holloway, 18, had been...
theadvocate.com
Hydes sign copies of 'Rebel Bayou' during stop at Hammond book store
Samuel and Sarah Hyde, authors of the novel, “Rebel Bayou,” recently autographed copies of their book during a book signing at Bayou Booksellers and Gift Shoppe in Hammond. Samuel Hyde is director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and a professor of history,...
theadvocate.com
Folgers Coffee wins pause on paying disputed $5.1 million New Orleans tax bill
The Folgers Coffee Co. has won a four-month reprieve on a $5.1 million tax bill for its plants in New Orleans East as a legal dispute over whether it’s eligible for a tax break continues to play out. Saying that he wanted to “err on the side of caution,”...
theadvocate.com
Pick up local art, pottery, jewelry, ceramics, gifts items at Hammond's 'Fine & Function' exhibit
“Fine & Functional,” the annual holiday shopping experience supporting local artists at the Hammond Regional Arts Center, is underway and will continue at the center through Dec. 15. This year’s exhibit and sale, which opened with a reception for the artists whose works are for sale and for area...
theadvocate.com
Shelley Farmer appointed principal of Galvez Middle School
Shelley Farmer is the new principal at Galvez Middle, Ascension Public School leaders announced Monday. "We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership role and believe she is going to do phenomenal things for the Galvez Middle Pirates," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.
theadvocate.com
Mental Health Resource Fair planned for Tangipahoa
Tangipahoa Parish is hosting a Mental Health Resource Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Tangipahoa Parish Government – Clausen Building, 15485 W Club Deluxe Road, Hammond. The event is a chance to learn about mental health resources in the parish. Light refreshments will be...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Oct.31-Nov. 4, 2022
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Oct. 31-Nov. 4:. TD Bank USA NA Successor and Target National Bank v. Anita K. Wagner, open account. Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Chayland Trabeau, open account. Western World Insurance Co. v. Ludlam Construction LLC, moneys due. 1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Dakota...
Comments / 0