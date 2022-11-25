Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Double Black Diamond Solar Farm Ready For Construction on Morgan-Sangamon Line
The largest solar farm in Illinois is now under construction. WMAY and the Sangamon County Growth Alliance say work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit between Morgan and Sangamon counties. The 4,100 acre project will provide power to Chicago and other Illinois communities over the next 35 years, according to the lease agreement.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
IDOT unveils new preferred design for MacArthur Blvd. upgrades in Springfield
Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has unveiled an alternative preferred design for upgrades to a portion of the MacArthur Boulevard Corridor in Springfield. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The road was originally constructed in 1919 with a 20-foot width and was resurfaced with brick in 1932. At that time, it was known as West Grand and renamed MacArthur Boulevard during World War II. The road was widened to four lanes in 1961 and is in need of repair and upgrades to accommodate current traffic volumes and nonmotorized transportation.
newschannel20.com
New Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — There is a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that Erin A. Johnson will serve as the state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer (CROO). She replaces Danielle Perry, who previously served as the CROO. The state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight...
wmay.com
Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act police regulations
(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
wmay.com
Illinois’ executive inspector general fields record number of complaints, revolving door determinations
(The Center Square) – A record number of complaints were received by the Illinois Office of the Executive Inspector General in the past year. The OEIG released its fiscal year 2022 annual report that the agency said “featured notable record highs,” including the number of received and reviewed complaints and the number of revolving door determinations issued.
‘Hams for Heroes’, Illinois Pork Producers Association to donate holiday hams
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One state-wide organization is planning to go “ham” for Giving Tuesday this holiday season. In a release, the Illinois Pork Producers Association announced they will be taking part in the #GiveaHam challenge by participating in “Hams for Heroes”, an original campaign created by the IPPA to supply military families in need […]
New Illinois law going into effect January 1st requires all homes have 10-year smoke detectors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. According to Public Act 100-0200, which was passed in 2017, smoke alarms that were installed in homes prior to January 1st can remain in place until they are 10 years old. Homes built after 1988 that already […]
wsiu.org
SSM Health installs weapons detectors at southern Illinois hospitals
Patients and visitors to some southern Illinois hospitals may notice some changes starting this week. SSM Health has installed new equipment at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon and St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia aimed at scanning for weapons. The touchless detection systems were installed in the entrances to the...
AOL Corp
CDC rates more than 40 Illinois counties at elevated COVID-19 community levels
The number of Illinois counties at elevated COVID-19 community levels has sharply increased over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC rated 41 Illinois counties at medium COVID-19 community levels and five counties at high in the latest update, up from 20...
Can I drive in Illinois with an out-of-state license?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Illinois, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license. According to the Illinois Secretary of State, drivers moving to Illinois can use their home state driver’s license for 90 days. To become a legal resident of the state, a […]
illinois.edu
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
advantagenews.com
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It's a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news, says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
Central Illinois Proud
New judge appointed in Illinois Tenth Judicial Circuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court and Justice Lisa Holder announced the appointment of a new judge to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Monday. According to a press release, Associate Judge Frank Ierulli has been appointed an At-Large Circuit Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He will replace Judge Michael D. Risinger, who is retiring on Nov. 30.
wmay.com
Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings
It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
An Illinois Welcome to a Texas Woman, ‘Thanks For 83lbs of Trunk Weed!’
A Texas woman, was arrested in Illinois after she was pulled over with 83lbs of weed in her car. Welcome to the "Land of Lincoln!" WGNTV. Randi Booker was in St. Claire County, Illinois which is way south, near the Missouri boarder in Illinois... St Claire County is the oldest...
More Illinois workers eligible to join state-coordinated retirement program
State Treasurer Mike Frerichs says Illinois businesses that do NOT offer their own retirement savings plans to workers are required to sign up for the state’s Secure Choice program.
Is it illegal to spit on someone in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Assault is a serious crime under Illinois law. But is spitting on someone considered assault? According to Illinois law, spitting on someone is considered a form of “simple battery”, which is defined by 720 ILCS 5/12-3 as “Knowingly and without legal justification making physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature.” […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
People's Bank and Trust and WTIM November 2022 THS Students of the Month
Regional Radio News is excited to present the following students with the Student of the Month Award for Taylorville High School. Freshman Madison King; Sophomore Ella Hogge; Junior Lyris Stockon; Senior Gabby Kelm. Congratulations to these fantastic students.
walls102.com
LaSalle to pursue tighter rules on bicycles with motors
LASALLE – The city of LaSalle is looking to put regulations on motorized bicycles in town. LaSalle Alderman and former police officer, Bob Thompson, wants to have stricter laws on makeshift motorized bicycles due to safety concerns. Thompson is suggesting all motor-power-assisted bicycles in town have a light in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Santa Anna's Leg in Springfield Illinois
The leg was displayed to curious onlookers for a nominal fee. There hasn't been a lot of interest in the leg, but its existence has attracted the attention of both the public and the Illinois National Guard. In the 1840s, the fourth Illinois Infantry unit was tasked with sneaking past...
