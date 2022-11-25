ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City

Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
BENTON CITY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Bold Pasco Burglars Captured on Video in Family Living Room

Pasco Police are seeking to identify these two burglary suspects, captured on video this weekend. The word was put out by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell interior security camera, at a home located on Glade Road near the intersection of Alder Road. The time of the break-in was around 11 AM on Saturday, November 26th.
PASCO, WA
610KONA

WSP: RV Making a U-Turn Along 240 Freeway Causes Crash, Massive Traffic Snarl

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says a motor home that was westbound on the 240 Freeway just after the Blue Bridge merge makes an illegal u-turn in a WSDOT crossing and cuts off several cars in the process, forcing at least one to crash. This happened Monday afternoon. There were no injuries but traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the North Edison Street exit in Kennewick along the freeway.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

2 People Injured After Truck Rolls Down Hill near Heppner

It took multiple agencies to help extricate two injured persons from a downhill rollover crash Monday near Ione, OR. Two people were injured, one flown out by Life Flight Helicopter. Around 4:18 PM Monday, November 28th, Heppner, OR Fire units, along with Morrow County Deputies and Morrow County Public Works...
HEPPNER, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
TOPPENISH, WA
KEPR

Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395

FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County firefighters training in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
BENTON CITY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run

Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood. Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard. Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
FINLEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman's body found in Pasco now considered a manslaughter case

PASCO, Wash.- On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault. Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy's injuries were not substantial enough to have caused...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy