Car Theives Leave Red Bulls Behind, ‘Run’ from Stolen Vehicle
Authorities say they'd been tracking this stolen car for some time. Stolen car recovered, but suspects get away on foot. Sunday, Benton County Deputies were able to take possession of a vehicle they'd been tracking for some time. This stolen car and its driver were able to elude authorities a...
Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City
Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
Bold Pasco Burglars Captured on Video in Family Living Room
Pasco Police are seeking to identify these two burglary suspects, captured on video this weekend. The word was put out by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell interior security camera, at a home located on Glade Road near the intersection of Alder Road. The time of the break-in was around 11 AM on Saturday, November 26th.
Crash on 240 in Kennewick causing major traffic delay
KENNEWICK Wash. – A crash on 240 in Kennewick caused a major traffic delay Monday afternoon. The crash happened before 2 p.m. There was a large RV parked along the shoulder of the road and another vehicle with damage was in the ditch on the eastbound side. Both lanes of 240 eastbound had significant delays. Several law enforcement vehicles were...
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
WSP: RV Making a U-Turn Along 240 Freeway Causes Crash, Massive Traffic Snarl
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol says a motor home that was westbound on the 240 Freeway just after the Blue Bridge merge makes an illegal u-turn in a WSDOT crossing and cuts off several cars in the process, forcing at least one to crash. This happened Monday afternoon. There were no injuries but traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the North Edison Street exit in Kennewick along the freeway.
2 People Injured After Truck Rolls Down Hill near Heppner
It took multiple agencies to help extricate two injured persons from a downhill rollover crash Monday near Ione, OR. Two people were injured, one flown out by Life Flight Helicopter. Around 4:18 PM Monday, November 28th, Heppner, OR Fire units, along with Morrow County Deputies and Morrow County Public Works...
Pasco PD Looking for Driver of Stolen Car from Fatal Hit-And-Run
The car is in the possession of the Pasco Police Department, but they're trying to locate the driver. Pasco PD says they are still looking for the driver of this car, which killed a woman a few days ago. Tuesday evening, around 6 PM, a 73-year-old woman was walking near...
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
Two Oregon men charged on numerous counts of taking big game animals illegally
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers from Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals. Officials say in the summer of 2020, troopers began gathering information and evidence which led to a search warrant at a Pendleton residence...
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395
FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, the accident happened on Interstate 182 near Road 68 at around 7 a.m. WSP Trooper Chris Thorson claims that the failure to adapt to the weather while driving was what caused the accident. The identity and condition of the victims are not yet known. It...
Benton County firefighters training in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
Wild Driver, Passenger, Flee After Pasco Hit-And-Run
Fortunately, no one was hurt after this car plowed into a yard in a Pasco residential neighborhood. Monday evening crash leaves the abandoned car in the yard. Pasco Police say this car careened off the street and plowed into a yard near the intersection of 12th and Shoshone Monday evening.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stop freshly painted, recently stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 1st and Kellogg in the early morning hours of November, 24. The car appeared to have been freshly painted, including the license plate. The registration for the car came back stolen out of Walla Walla. Deputies questioned...
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
Woman's body found in Pasco now considered a manslaughter case
PASCO, Wash.- On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault. Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy's injuries were not substantial enough to have caused...
