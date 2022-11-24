Read full article on original website
Sparks Named MAC Player of the Week
CLEVELAND – The Mid-American Conference announced its weekly men's basketball player of the week on Monday. Payton Sparks was named MAC Co-Player of the Week after a strong showing at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship. Sparks led the Cardinals in scoring and rebounding for the week. He averaged...
Cardinals Fall in Heartbreaker to Spartans on Final Day in The Bahamas
NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Ball State men's basketball team closed out the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship with a contest against San Jose State on Sunday. Jalen Windham, Payton Sparks, and Demarius Jacobs all recorded 14 points, but the Cardinals fell on a last-second shot 67-65. Sparks recorded...
Women’s Basketball Prevails in Tough Road Win at BYU
PROVO, Utah - It was an up and down affair throughout the entire 40 minutes of the contest between the Cardinals and the Cougars. Ball State was able to out play BYU in the final stanza to take home the 61-56 victory Saturday evening at the Marriott Center. The Cardinals...
Big Ten championship game tickets: How to sit with Michigan football fans in Indianapolis
For the second year in a row, Michigan football will play for the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis. The No. 3 Wolverines, fresh off a 45-23 win at No. 2 Ohio State, now get ready to take on Big Ten West Division champs Purdue on Saturday. ...
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
Center Grove routs Ft. Wayne Carroll to win 3rd straight Class 6A title
INDIANAPOLIS — Center Grove spotted Fort Wayne Carroll the first points of the game, then dominated the rest of the way to win their third-straight Class 6A state championship with a 35-9 win. The title is the Trojans' fifth in nine appearances in the state championship game. Micah Coyle...
Energy shortage cuts BNL’s fuel line as No.6 Zionsville zips to 56-41 win in Shootout
BROWNSBURG – Bedford North Lawrence, returning to a recent house of horrors, picked a poor time to suffer through an energy shortage. No gas, no power, no speed. No success in the nightcap game of the Sneakers for Santa Shootout. With their offense reduced to a standstill, like those...
Why Midwesterners Feel at Home in Indianapolis
One writer travels to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship and discovers the city's hidden treasures along the way. By Henry Palattella. Beyond Columbus, heading west, there isn’t much outside of rest stops, flat prairies and the World’s Largest Candle in Centerville, Indiana. Then, deep in the American heartland, the Indianapolis skyline emerges.
Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel
Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Column: What a difference a year makes
This week marks a year since my wife, Beth, and I arrived from Los Angeles and landed at an Indianapolis airport with two cats in tow and a whole new world of Midwest horizons. It was 5 a.m. and we were so beat, but excitedly prepared ourselves to meet a massive moving van and a separate transporter of collector cars that we would soon be driving on Carmel streets.
NWS: Expect Storms Across Indiana Tuesday
STATEWIDE–There could be damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning at times tomorrow across Indiana. The National Weather Service says the best chance for severe storms is between 7 pm Tuesday and 3 am Wednesday, especially in areas south of Indianapolis. “Temperatures will also warm up. Then they’ll drop just...
Much-needed rain heading this way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
Another Democrat announced intentions to run at the 2023 mayoral election in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, Indiana – An Indianapolis consultant has made an official announcement that he will be running for the post at the next mayoral election in 2023. The third Democrat to join the race is Gregory Meriweather, who has been an advisor to police chiefs, political figures, and community and business leaders. In addition to State Representative Robin Shackleford and pastor James Jackson, he is the third black contender to declare their intention to run for mayor in the next election in 2023.
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
Wet & windy end to the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – While beautiful weather has been the focal point of Saturday, it will not carry through the weekend. Heavy rain is on its way to the Hoosier State. Clouds have built up across the region throughout Saturday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the southwest. Nighttime lows will remain mild in the mid 40s as this approaches and carries warmer air with it. Steady rain will enter from the south between 11pm-1am tonight and continue into the morning. Rainfall will be heavy at times and there may even be a couple rumbles of thunder.
Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations
Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
Carmel High School graduate, neurologist aims to make an impact through prestigious White House Fellow program
Dr. Harrison Hines recognizes how special this opportunity is for him. The 2008 Carmel High School graduate was selected from thousands of applicants to be one of 15 people elected as a 2022-23 White House House Fellow. “Envisioned by John Gardner and enacted by a 1964 executive order by President...
Trash truck hits east Indianapolis rail overpass, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — East New York Street was shut down at LaSalle Street on the east side of Indianapolis during Monday morning's rush hour after a trash truck hit a railroad overpass and caught fire. According to IMPD, the Republic trash truck hit the concrete bridge shortly before 8 a.m....
