ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ballstatesports.com

Sparks Named MAC Player of the Week

CLEVELAND – The Mid-American Conference announced its weekly men's basketball player of the week on Monday. Payton Sparks was named MAC Co-Player of the Week after a strong showing at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship. Sparks led the Cardinals in scoring and rebounding for the week. He averaged...
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatesports.com

Cardinals Fall in Heartbreaker to Spartans on Final Day in The Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Ball State men's basketball team closed out the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship with a contest against San Jose State on Sunday. Jalen Windham, Payton Sparks, and Demarius Jacobs all recorded 14 points, but the Cardinals fell on a last-second shot 67-65. Sparks recorded...
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatesports.com

Women’s Basketball Prevails in Tough Road Win at BYU

PROVO, Utah - It was an up and down affair throughout the entire 40 minutes of the contest between the Cardinals and the Cougars. Ball State was able to out play BYU in the final stanza to take home the 61-56 victory Saturday evening at the Marriott Center. The Cardinals...
PROVO, UT
saturdaytradition.com

2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
clevelandmagazine.com

Why Midwesterners Feel at Home in Indianapolis

One writer travels to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship and discovers the city's hidden treasures along the way. By Henry Palattella. Beyond Columbus, heading west, there isn’t much outside of rest stops, flat prairies and the World’s Largest Candle in Centerville, Indiana. Then, deep in the American heartland, the Indianapolis skyline emerges.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Crumbl Cookies brings rotating variety of flavors to west Carmel

Tyson Barrett first became acquainted with Crumbl Cookies when he was living in Utah. His brother, who has an ambulance business in Indianapolis, suggested opening a franchise in Indiana. “I moved from Salt Lake City once we bought into the brand,” Barrett said. “The thing that drew us is (at...
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Column: What a difference a year makes

This week marks a year since my wife, Beth, and I arrived from Los Angeles and landed at an Indianapolis airport with two cats in tow and a whole new world of Midwest horizons. It was 5 a.m. and we were so beat, but excitedly prepared ourselves to meet a massive moving van and a separate transporter of collector cars that we would soon be driving on Carmel streets.
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Expect Storms Across Indiana Tuesday

STATEWIDE–There could be damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning at times tomorrow across Indiana. The National Weather Service says the best chance for severe storms is between 7 pm Tuesday and 3 am Wednesday, especially in areas south of Indianapolis. “Temperatures will also warm up. Then they’ll drop just...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Much-needed rain heading this way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
INDIANA STATE
mdmh-bloomington.com

Another Democrat announced intentions to run at the 2023 mayoral election in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana – An Indianapolis consultant has made an official announcement that he will be running for the post at the next mayoral election in 2023. The third Democrat to join the race is Gregory Meriweather, who has been an advisor to police chiefs, political figures, and community and business leaders. In addition to State Representative Robin Shackleford and pastor James Jackson, he is the third black contender to declare their intention to run for mayor in the next election in 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Fox 59

Wet & windy end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – While beautiful weather has been the focal point of Saturday, it will not carry through the weekend. Heavy rain is on its way to the Hoosier State. Clouds have built up across the region throughout Saturday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the southwest. Nighttime lows will remain mild in the mid 40s as this approaches and carries warmer air with it. Steady rain will enter from the south between 11pm-1am tonight and continue into the morning. Rainfall will be heavy at times and there may even be a couple rumbles of thunder.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations

Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

State representative announces bid for Indy mayor

Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy