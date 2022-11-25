ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals

Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
GRANDVIEW, WA

