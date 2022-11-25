ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

bigeasymagazine.com

Convention Center Workers Warn of Possible Strike

Sodexo employees at the New Orleans Convention Center represented by the hospitality workers’ union Unite Here Local 23 warned of a possible strike over low pay and poor working conditions. New Orleans workers joined with Unite Here members employed by Sodexo in Orlando, Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Detroit. Workers in Orlando have already voted to authorize a strike, and Las Vegas workers will conduct a strike vote on December 7 and 8. The contract with Sodexo workers in New Orleans expires on Dec. 31.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans Closed – Here’s Why

One of New Orleans' favorite places for family visits, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, is closed and will be closed for the next several months. The news is that the aquarium is closed is not breaking. In fact, the closure has been public knowledge since late October. However, the reality that the doors are now shut is the breaking reality.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ

Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Where to Find the Best Réveillon Dinners in New Orleans This Year

In French, the word “réveillon” means “awakening.” Traditionally, back in the early 1800s, it applied to the feast that happened around the table on Christmas Eve, when French New Orleanians would head home to celebrate after midnight mass, indulging well into the early morning hours. The tradition has morphed into modern, multi-course Réveillon restaurant dinners, usually served throughout the month of December. Indulgence is the word of the night, with chefs using creative ways to kick off the holiday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Acadiana Table

Roast Beef Po’boy

Growing up in South Louisiana, po’boys were just about as common as hamburgers are today. In small towns back then, we didn’t have a burger chain on every corner. It was mostly mom-and-pop sandwich shops and greasy spoon cafés that put out their home-cooked specialties, especially a down-home Louisiana roast beef po’boy.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road

Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Registration Open for DoD STEM NOLA STEM FEST

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Registration for DoD STEM Fest Dec. 10 is now open. This is a FREE opportunity for family fun & STEM Learning as we expose and inspire future Innovators, Creators, Makers and Entrepreneurs in New Orleans and surrounding areas! Attendees will learn about opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) as they engage with more than 60+ STEM activities and demonstrations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nexttv.com

Local News Close-Up: Easy Does It in New Orleans

With its colorful festivals, two major pro sports teams and lots of crime and corruption, New Orleans feels like a larger market than No. 50 to the newsgatherers toiling in the region. There’s never a shortage of big-time happenings. A peek at the calendar reveals the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Mardi Gras beginning February 21 and Jazz Fest in late April.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help

John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

