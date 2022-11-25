Read full article on original website
bigeasymagazine.com
Convention Center Workers Warn of Possible Strike
Sodexo employees at the New Orleans Convention Center represented by the hospitality workers’ union Unite Here Local 23 warned of a possible strike over low pay and poor working conditions. New Orleans workers joined with Unite Here members employed by Sodexo in Orlando, Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Detroit. Workers in Orlando have already voted to authorize a strike, and Las Vegas workers will conduct a strike vote on December 7 and 8. The contract with Sodexo workers in New Orleans expires on Dec. 31.
Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans Closed – Here’s Why
One of New Orleans' favorite places for family visits, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, is closed and will be closed for the next several months. The news is that the aquarium is closed is not breaking. In fact, the closure has been public knowledge since late October. However, the reality that the doors are now shut is the breaking reality.
NOLA.com
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ
Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best French toast in each state, including this dish served in Louisiana.
Eater
Where to Find the Best Réveillon Dinners in New Orleans This Year
In French, the word “réveillon” means “awakening.” Traditionally, back in the early 1800s, it applied to the feast that happened around the table on Christmas Eve, when French New Orleanians would head home to celebrate after midnight mass, indulging well into the early morning hours. The tradition has morphed into modern, multi-course Réveillon restaurant dinners, usually served throughout the month of December. Indulgence is the word of the night, with chefs using creative ways to kick off the holiday.
Acadiana Table
Roast Beef Po’boy
Growing up in South Louisiana, po’boys were just about as common as hamburgers are today. In small towns back then, we didn’t have a burger chain on every corner. It was mostly mom-and-pop sandwich shops and greasy spoon cafés that put out their home-cooked specialties, especially a down-home Louisiana roast beef po’boy.
NOLA.com
Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road
Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
theadvocate.com
New Orleans teen makes name for herself through cosmetics company she founded at age 11
When Asia Dillon's little sister complained of chapped and burning lips after using a store-bought lip product in 2018, Dillon, then 11, was determined to come up with a solution. Using aloe vera and vitamin E, she made her sister Amyra a natural lip gloss. The formula cured the girl's...
myneworleans.com
Registration Open for DoD STEM NOLA STEM FEST
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Registration for DoD STEM Fest Dec. 10 is now open. This is a FREE opportunity for family fun & STEM Learning as we expose and inspire future Innovators, Creators, Makers and Entrepreneurs in New Orleans and surrounding areas! Attendees will learn about opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) as they engage with more than 60+ STEM activities and demonstrations.
nexttv.com
Local News Close-Up: Easy Does It in New Orleans
With its colorful festivals, two major pro sports teams and lots of crime and corruption, New Orleans feels like a larger market than No. 50 to the newsgatherers toiling in the region. There’s never a shortage of big-time happenings. A peek at the calendar reveals the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Mardi Gras beginning February 21 and Jazz Fest in late April.
WDSU
SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
NOLA.com
Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help
John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
Two sisters, family dog found safe in wooded area on North Shore
St. Tammany Parish Deputies report the girls and the dog has been located and are safe.
NOLA.com
What’s in a name? To New Orleans' Walter L. Cohen High School alumni, everything.
Terrilyn Sterling-Frazier remembers walking the four blocks to Walter L. Cohen High School in Uptown every day, a school she had wanted to attend since she saw the Green Hornet majorettes marching in a Carnival parade in 1967. There were Cohen students on every block along the way. In a...
Arrests made following violent weekend across New Orleans
The New Orleans Police Department says more details are expected to be released at a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. Watch it live in the player above.
Coast Guard calls rescue of Carnival Valor passenger a miracle
NEW ORLEANS — For the first time, we're hearing from the Coast Guard rescue swimmer who saved a cruise ship passenger after he went overboard. He says they lifted the man to safety just in the nick of time. It was Thanksgiving night. Most people were watching football on...
Louisiana Family Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ancestry Research & A Family Reunion
"Over the past 15 years, I've been able to stich together a pretty good story."
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in Louisiana.
5 People Shot on Bourbon Street Early Sunday Morning
According to the New Orleans Police Department, three male victims and two female victims sustained gunshot wounds after shots were fired a little before 2:00 am in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.
