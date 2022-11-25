Read full article on original website
An increasing number of Americans are relying on “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) methods, this holiday season as inflation continues to hit wallets. According to new data from Afterpay, BNPL transactions grew 120% on the platform compared to pre-holiday across online and in-person. This is in line with findings from Square and Afterpay’s Festive Forecast report which saw one in six Americans report that they planned to use BNPL during the gift-giving period. This type of payment system allows customers to make purchases via installment plans over the course of weeks or even months, rather than immediate in-full payments. Similar data was also...
The Federal Reserve began raising rates in March of this year to combat inflation, leaving mortgage rates rising at their fastest pace in decades: just recently, 30-year mortgage interest rates topped 7%. While prospective home buyers do have ways of securing a lower rate—including maintaining good credit and putting down a larger down payment on their home purchase—location is also a determining factor. To find the locations where buyers typically get the best rates, researchers analyzed the most recent data available and ranked metros and states according to the share of all fixed-rate mortgages with less than a 3.0% interest rate in 2021.
US consumer confidence fell in November as inflation and economic uncertainty continued to loom large and potentially dampen holiday shopping plans. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index measured 100.2 for the month, lower than the downwardly revised 102.2 in October. The index is at its lowest level since July, when it fell to 95.7 amid spiking gas prices and worsening inflation. A reading above 100 indicates an optimistic attitude toward the economy and higher propensity to spend.
