ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kf1kE_0jNaYogP00

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.

IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year

The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years. All have 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Thursday it’s not recommending that owners stop driving the vehicles or park them outdoors because fires are rare and generally don’t happen when the engines are off.

But Ford said it has received 20 reports of fires, including three that ignited nearby structures. The company also said it has four claims of fires that were noticed less than five minutes after the engines were turned off. Ford also has four injury claims not involving burns, and 43 legal claims attributed to the problem.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones questioned over 1957 photo

Repairs aren’t yet available, but once they are, owners should schedule service with a preferred dealer, Jim Azzouz, executive director of customer experience, said in a statement. Owners will be notified by letter starting Dec. 19.

Owners can take their SUVs to the dealer and get a free loaner, or they can get free pickup and delivery.

Dealers will inspect the injectors and replace them if necessary. Ford also says it’s extending warranties to cover cracked fuel injectors for up to 15 years.

‘My God forgive me for what I’m going to do’: Chesapeake Walmart gunman’s alleged manifesto released

Dealers will update the vehicles’ engine-control software so it detects a cracked injector. Drivers will get a dashboard message to get service. Also, if there’s a pressure drop in the injectors, engine power will be cut to minimize risk and let drivers get to a safe location to stop and call for service, Ford said.

They’ll also install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces.

Ford said it’s not replacing the injectors because the failure rate that causes leaks is low, an estimated 0.38% for 2020 models and 0.22% for 2021 to 2022 models. The rate is for 15 years or 150,000 miles (240,000 kilometers).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD makes two arrests in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two arrests were made after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old man on Thanksgiving, police said. San Juan resident Manuel Canchola, 19; and Pharr resident Natalie Monique Carreon, 19; turned themselves in to police Saturday, according to a release from the Pharr Police Department. The man was fatally hit by […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Harlingen man arrested, linked to weekend hit-and-run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Men wanted after brawl, gunfire outside bar on Thanksgiving

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are seeking the identities of multiple men after a physical altercation occurred outside a local bar on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Brownsville Police Department The fight occurred on Thursday night, police said. Video footage shows several men getting to a brawl in a parking lot and security unable to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football playoffs round three

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is hoping for a strong showing from its remaining teams this week as Texas high school football continues. In this third week of playoff, who will advance? The Harlingen Cardinals face the Dripping Springs Tigers at 11 a.m. Friday. The McAllen Bulldog will clash with the Corpus […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Elsa PD identifies vehicle in fatal shooting of teen, provides update

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department has identified the suspect’s vehicle in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager last week. “We think we’ve identified the vehicle that was involved but we’re not releasing the information on that yet,” Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis told ValleyCentral on Wednesday. Additionally, McGinnis said that […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Arrest made in months-old stabbing case in Monte Alto

MONTE ALTO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who got into a fight with a friend allegedly brought his brother and father back to the scene of the fight where the three ended up stabbed in January. This week, the suspect has been arrested. On Tuesday, Jayson Omar Perez, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated […]
MONTE ALTO, TX
ValleyCentral

Four people in Hidalgo County hospitals with influenza

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four people are hospitalized with influenza as of Monday. The active patient count reflects the daily count of anyone hospitalized within any Hidalgo County hospital. As of Monday, the county did not report any patients with influenza in the intensive care unit. The county will continue to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man arrested near Brownsville with 48 pounds of marijuana

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, along with U.S. Border Patrol agents, arrested a man Monday they allege was smuggling large bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Enrique David Flores-Gonzalez was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan to discuss ‘discipline or dismissal’ of police chief

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Juan city leaders are meeting Monday to discuss the employment of their police chief — and could take action as severe as discipline or dismissal, according to the meeting’s agenda. In a special-called meeting, the city commission will adjourn at 12:10 p.m. for only one purpose: They will meet […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after shots fired in Edinburg; PD unit hit twice

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man walking around with a rifle shortly after midnight on Thanksgiving was arrested after bullets hit an Edinburg police unit, officials say. Brett Thomas Martinez, 40, of Edinburg, was arrested and police recovered a rifle, after officers used an aircraft drone to spot him in the area, authorities said. Martinez […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy