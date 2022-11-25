Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know
She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom. Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.
Chimpanzees share experiences with each other, a trait once thought to be only human
Wild chimpanzees were observed sharing an object with one another just for the sake of sharing that experience, a trait once believed to be only found in humans, according to a new study.
Long hours spent at daycare don’t cause behavior problems, study finds
This is a win for all working parents. A new study focusing on child behavior has found that there is no direct link between children who spend long hours at daycare and aggressive or antisocial behavior. The study, which was published in the journal Child Development, collected data on more...
What Do Other Countries Do in Place of Social Security?
Tens of millions of Americans rely on Social Security, but the U.S. is by no means the only country that guarantees some level of income to its retired, disabled and survivor populations. According to...
Census: Christians a minority in England; non-religious grow
LONDON (AP) — Fewer than half the people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census — the first time the country’s official religion has been followed by a minority of the population. Britain has become less religious — and less white — in the decade since the last census, figures from the 2021 census released Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics revealed. Some 46.2% of the population of England and Wales described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% a decade earlier. The Muslim population grew from 4.9% to 6.5% of the population, while 1.7% identified as Hindu, up from 1.5%. More than 1 in 3 people — 37% — said they had no religion, up from 25% in 2011.
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Being a caregiver for the elderly aged me prematurely
On my first Sunday in Florida, when I visited Cecile, her care team pulled me aside and quietly told me that her cancer had spread. I sat at her bedside, played songs and shared a pot of tea with her. I sang ditties from movie-musicals and Cecile's favorite folk songs; the louder notes were just enough to drown out the sound of 90-year-old Vicky crying from next door, or the percussive noises emanating from Cecile's bedpan.
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
cohaitungchi.com
Green Nail Syndrome (GNS, Pseudomonas nail infection, chloronychia, green striped nails, chromonychia)
Green nail syndrome is caused by infection with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Patients likely have a history of prolonged exposure to water or detergents (soaps), or an ungual trauma. Characteristic findings on physical examination. On physical examination, there is characteristic greenish or greenish-black discoloration of the nailfold with proximal chronic paronychia and...
kalkinemedia.com
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC
Nov 26 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Pagan region in the Mariana Islands on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said. The quake was 40 kilometres (25 miles) below the earth's surface. (Reporting by Rahat Sandhu; Editing by Kim Coghill) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
protocol.com
Your holiday book list
Good morning! This morning, we’re getting you ready for the holiday season with a list of books you definitely need to read. Let’s dig in. It’s that time of year when you want to compile a reading list for the longer nights and downtime of the Christmas season. And maybe you also want some gift ideas too. EIther way, we’ve got you.
ScienceBlog.com
New lakes popping up all over, and that’s not necessarily good
The number of lakes on our planet has increased substantially in recent decades, according to a unique global survey of 3.4 million lakes that the University of Copenhagen has taken part in. There has been a particular increase in the number of small lakes, which unfortunately, emit large amounts of greenhouse gas. The development is of great importance for Earth’s carbon account, global ecosystems, and human access to water resources.
Comments / 0