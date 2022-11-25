Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Best Music of November: Nicki Minaj, Saint Levant, Drake, Karol G and More
Many might say November is the month of expressing gratitude and these music releases have us feeling just that. This month has been filled with many anticipated singles and albums as well as some that caught us by surprise. It’s also been a time where music in different languages outside of English and Spanish has received more recognition. Keep scrolling for the best music releases of November.
realitytitbit.com
Celebs Go Dating’s Cecilie Fjellhoy seeks love after years of fighting fraud
Cecilie Fjellhoy is one of the celebrities looking for love on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2022. She, along with many other familiar faces, will attempt to find herself ‘the one’ with the help of the Celebrity Dating Agency. Navid Sole, of The Apprentice, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks,...
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
realitytitbit.com
When was Celebs Go Dating 2022 filmed and when are episodes on?
EXCLUSIVE: Anna Williamson spoke to Reality Titbit about exactly when Celebs Go Dating 2022 was filmed. We also have an episode guide below so that viewers never miss a single scene of the E4 reality show. Love Island’s Liam Reardon and Laura Anderson, singer Sinitta, Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy, TOWIE’s...
msn.com
Emma Corrin calls for Oscars to introduce gender-neutral awards
Emma Corrin has called for the Oscars and BAFTAs to introduce gender-neutral categories. The Crown star, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, would like the major film awards organisations to merge the Best Actor and Best Actress categories into one gender-free shortlist. "I hope for a future in...
"It Was Chaos": 20 Erratic And Unpredictable Bosses Who Apparently Went To The Elon Musk School Of Management
"He was notorious for requesting a meeting saying it was urgent and then canceling and asking, 'Why are we even having this meeting?' This happened at least once a week, and sometimes twice a day."
Comments / 0