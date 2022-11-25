Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
udmercy.edu
Help make holiday gift baskets for local residents
Volunteer and create a few holiday gift baskets on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 12:45-2 p.m. on the McNichols Campus with Detroit Mercy’s Titan Equity Nourish Network (TENN)!. The gift baskets will be going to Princeton Street residents, also the recipient of TENN’s produce deliveries! Volunteers will also be able to take home their own gift baskets.
fox2detroit.com
BBAC's annual holiday 'Shop and Champagne' event this week with more than 150 artists
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - All Holiday Shop and Shop & Champagne proceeds benefit working artists and the BBAC’s ArtAccess and education programs. WHEN: Shop & Champagne: Nov. 30, 2022; 6:30–9 p.m. Holiday Shop: Dec. 1– 20, 2022; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.–Sat; Noon to 4 p.m....
wemu.org
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti
This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
WXYZ
'Love Against Hate' fundraising concert to be held November 27th in Detroit
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A Concert Themed ‘Love Against Hate’ is set for November 27th 8:00 p.m. at the Historic LGBT Nightclub Menjos. This Benefit Concert will raise money and pay tribute to the horrific disaster at Club Q in Colorado Springs that took the lives of 5 Queer Victims.
Non-profit that donates everyday items to kids in need is in need of donations
Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge. But the need is growing and funding is dwindling.
Tv20detroit.com
New museum exhibit features 7,000 vintage Christmas ornaments
DEARBORN, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn features nearly 7,000 Christmas tree ornaments. The Miniature Moments exhibit opened on November 20th with Christmas tree decor from the Hallmark company. Some of the ornaments date back to 1973 when the company first began producing them.
The Schvitz owners are planning another wellness project inside a Romanian Catholic church
Lynch and Sons Healing Center will offer alternative grief counseling with guided meditation, movement therapy, and yoga
Warming shelters open in Detroit as homelessness rises
The city opened three warming centers for residents seeking to escape the cold
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
HometownLife.com
Westland administration to recommend city abandon Marshall redevelopment
It appears a recreation and community center at the old Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland is no longer in the works. Mayor Bill Wild said he planned to recommend to city council that the city abandon the project during a Nov 29 study session. Rising costs, he said, have added millions of dollars to the project and resulted in the city's space in the building being too small.
Family remembers victim of Thanksgiving car crash
Just talking about her daughter brings a smile to Hart's face. It's a smile that’s been hard to come by since Robertson died in a car crash early Friday morning...
downriversundaytimes.com
Santa’s Magic Forest returns after two-year hiatus
TAYLOR — The holidays are getting a lot brighter in the city of Taylor this year. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa’s Magic Forest returns to the Activity Center within Heritage Park in Taylor. The holiday display includes many of the old Hudson Store holiday...
Small fire closes Mexican Village Restaurant in southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit's long-standing Mexican Village Restaurant is closed until further notice. A message posted on the restaurant's website reads: "Due to a small fire, Mexican Village Restaurant in Detroit only will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience." A similar message was on the restaurant's telephone answering...
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as the...
bridgedetroit.com
Stitching together a quilting business in Nardin Park
A once abandoned garage in the Nardin Park neighborhood is now a business storefront, filled with colorful, custom-made quilts by Umi’s Comfort. A quilt constructed with old socks on a blue fabric with waves hangs on the wall of the store on Petoskey Avenue. Hand woven rope bowls sit on a shelf. Nearby, is a sparkly green-tiled shower for hand washing quilts. The small shop is warm from an electric fireplace on one wall. The floors are new hardwood. Fabrics and thread are tucked into every corner.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are Detroit's Best Speakeasies?
Located in an alleyway off Griswold Street, Bad Luck Bar is an upscale cocktail bar with a unique theme. It's a perfect spot for a date, a group of friends, or to hang out and have a drink. The cocktail menu at Bad Luck Bar features a variety of world-famous cocktails. It also offers a selection of international snacks. Some signature cocktails include the Tower, which provides Aberlour 12-year scotch, baklava honey syrup, and atomized Fernet-Branca.
The Oakland Press
Birmingham adopting new teaching curriculum
For today’s students coming up with the right answer includes showing your work to get that answer. That is the focus of modern math classes. Birmingham schools have started two pilot programs to make the modern math standard the new normal. A curriculum design team of more than 40...
carrollnews.org
AUDIO: Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America
In early September, new data from News 5 revealed that Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in America. Instead, Detroit now holds the title. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here. Laken Kincaid is the managing editor for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are...
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
