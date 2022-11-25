Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
China must pay into the post-COP27 climate fund
The recent COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt ended with an agreement in which wealthier countries, including the United States, would pay into a "loss and damage" fund to support less wealthy nations that are being battered by the effects of climate change. Notably, however, the world’s second-largest economy, China, has been able to avoid having to pay into the fund. That's a problem because China is the world’s biggest polluter.
maritime-executive.com
Indonesia State Shipping Company Plans $3B Fleet Modernization
The shipping division of Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina is planning an accelerated investment program designed to modernize its fleet and expand its capabilities. Detailing its future business strategy to reporters, Pertamina International Shipping doubled its projected investments to $3 billion over the next five years as its moves to also expand its business into new forms of energy and to prepare for the transition in the shipping industry to green energy.
Amazon to lay off 10,000 employees in preparation for tech downturn
Amazon intends to lay off thousands of workers in what some call the most significant round of cuts in the company's history.
International Business Times
5 Companies That Could Continue Tech Layoffs In 2023
Layoffs in the technology sector will continue into next year, as most firms are struggling with a slowdown in demand after a period of hypergrowth during the pandemic. As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the labor market has slowly been tightening up with the official unemployment rate in October reportedly at 3.7 percent. Companies have been forced to reevaluate their hiring practices and in some cases, cut down their workforce as a response to the changing economy.
Canada to invest C$1.6 billion in first national climate adaptation strategy
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming.
emsnow.com
Sustainability moves on up the priority list
For years, the electronics industry has gotten something of a “green pass” on the topic of sustainability. Digital transformation, new electronic devices and services were praised as the path to efficient, eco-friendly work patterns, particularly during the pandemic. This is now changing, Mycronic experts say. “The shift to...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
CoinTelegraph
Binance says its Industry Recovery Initiative has 7 enrollees, 150 applicants
Binance announced on Nov. 24 that it is spearheading the creation of a so-called Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) on BloombergTV. New details about the project to “lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry” have been released on the exchange’s blog. The...
Want Consumers to Make Smart Climate Choices? Stop Greenwashing
Too many climate pledges represent little more than empty slogans and hype. That has to change
Shopify president: Small businesses in America are the backbone of the economy
FOX Business spoke to Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, which allows small businesses to grow rapidly online in the e-commerce space — he anticipates a very strong holiday shopping season.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitget Registers in Africa To Boost Global Development
The company is also expanding its workforce by adding engineers and marketers. The exchange has formed substantial relationships with prominent athletes already. Bitget, a cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange, stated on November 25 that it has registered in Seychelles, Africa, to accelerate its worldwide development. Bitget hopes to double its current workforce size of 800 employees by the end of the first quarter of 2023, reaching 1200 employees in total. The company is also expanding its workforce by adding engineers and marketers in an effort to enhance the product for its customers.
thedailytexan.com
Engineering, social work students fundraise for construction projects in India, Costa Rica
For Zachary de Haaff, engineering isn’t just formulas and calculations. Next summer, instead of traveling to a vacation destination, the civil engineering junior will trade sun and sand for a saw, applying what he’s learned in the field through a more hands-on project. Launched in 2010, the University’s...
How Philanthropists Finally Went All in on Fighting Climate Change
At the start of 2020, Chris Larsen, who made his fortune as cofounder of e-Loan and Ripple, among other tech start-ups, considered himself an advocate for the planet. “I always thought I was doing a good job on sustainability,” he tells Robb Report. Climate change was high on his list of priorities when elections rolled around, and after he started an online lending company, “I was like, ‘Think of all the paper applications I have eliminated!’ ” But then the climate in Northern California, where he lives with his children, now ages 12 and 15, started becoming unbearable. In August 2020, there...
‘Milestone in human development’: World population expected to hit 8 billion on Nov. 15, U.N. says
(NEXSTAR) – A date circled on the calendar since July is finally upon us: the day the world population is projected to reach 8 billion. The United Nations released a report in mid-July that predicted November 15 would be the “Day of Eight Billion,” marking a “milestone in human development.”
The housing-affordability crisis is sparking startup founders, Wall Streeters, and nonprofit leaders to try to offer new solutions
Buying, renting, or investing in an American home can be difficult and expensive. Some innovations may help homebuyers, renters, and investors cope with the affordability crisis. Solutions include Bank of America's new no-down-payment mortgage and converting offices to housing. 100 People Transforming Business is an annual list highlighting people across...
programminginsider.com
Ultimate Guide To Choose The Best MBA Online Programs
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Online MBA programs are a great way to earn a respected business degree without having to leave your family or quit your current job. It’s all too easy to be tempted by the idea of going back to school, but before you make any decisions it’s worth taking some time to learn more about what online programs can offer and how they compare with on-campus alternatives.
How to 10x Software Engineering Productivity with Better Dev Tools
The Mystical 10x Developer. A Creature As Elusive As Bigfoot. Developers love to debate whether 10x developers exist. Search “10x developer” on HackerNews, and you’ll find many heated online debates on the topic. Expect nuggets of wisdom, such as. “Being a “real” 10X programmer is like being...
ceoworld.biz
Six Reasons to Get Invested in the Switch to Solar
Over the past decade, we have seen a dramatic rise in energy costs across the United States. As a result, we have seen an uptick in the number of people turning to solar energy for their homes. Now more than ever, more people are seeing the benefits of turning to...
2022 World Textile Merchandising Conference Opens to Explore New Trends in Industry
The fifth edition of the World Textile Merchandising Conference (WTMC) opened on Nov. 16 in Keqiao District of east China’s Shaoxing city. Under the theme of “Create Value worldwide through Collaboration,” the conference focused on multiple topics including industry collaboration, digitization, transformation for sustainable growth, and integration and innovation. Participants also discussed the new trends in global textile industry amid the evolving global landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005094/en/ Yuan Jian, deputy Party chief of Keqiao District and also head of the district government, hosted the opening ceremony. He said that as the world’s...
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Q&A: SITE's New CEO Shares Goals
In October, Annette Gregg, CMM, was named CEO of the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence. Gregg, a familiar face in the industry, who most recently served as chief revenue officer for Meeting Professionals International, is SITE's first official leader in two years, following the resignation of Didier Scaillet in 2020; the group was helmed in the interval by interim executive director Rebecca Wright. A few days before Gregg started her new role, Incentive spoke with her about her goals for the organization, challenges the industry faces and more.
Comments / 0