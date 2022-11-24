Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Clearfield man faces capital charges in killings of grandparents
CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents the day before Thanksgiving is now facing capital murder charges. Jeremy Dwayne Belt, 26, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a capital offense; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and assault and criminal mischief, class B misdemeanors.
ksl.com
Teen sentenced, another pleads guilty in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August, while another pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. On Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the first teen, a 17-year-old, to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor's best interest.
ksl.com
Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man
SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state's attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a first-degree...
ksl.com
Man admits to using Snapchat, driving recklessly in crash that killed 2 BYU students
PROVO — An Orem man pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to causing the deaths of two BYU students by driving recklessly and hitting their vehicle at nearly 80 mph on a city street. Ceasar Castellon-Flores, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault, all third-degree felonies. The manslaughter charges were initially second-degree felonies, but they were amended as part of a plea deal.
ksl.com
'Pretty darn lucky': Pilot hikes 6 miles after surviving plane crash in Morgan County
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — A pilot survived a plane crash in Morgan County on Sunday and hiked for roughly two hours to get cell service and call for help. The airplane crashed several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road near Durst Mountain on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District. The plane had taken off from the Morgan County Airport located in Mountain Green and was traveling to somewhere in Idaho.
ksl.com
How Salt Lake County plans to fight homelessness and improve mental health in the long term
SALT LAKE CITY — Jean Welch Hill has spent years advocating for solutions to end homelessness and prevent gun violence. Now, as the new director of Salt Lake County's Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives, Hill will be on the front lines of the issue. Hill will be part of...
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
ksl.com
USU professor internationally acclaimed for photo display 'LGBTQ in Utah'
LOGAN — An Iranian photographer and Utah State University professor is getting some international recognition for a photo display that shows the struggles of being gay in Utah. Fazilat Soukhakian said recent events in Colorado Springs and in Iran have added some unexpected meaning to her photo essay. She...
ksl.com
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
ksl.com
Utah to play USC in Pac-12 championship game after improbable weekend
BOULDER, Colo. — It was an improbable path, but one that was possible, too. Coming into the final weekend of the regular season, Utah was on the outside looking in for a potential Pac-12 championship game appearance. There was still a narrow chance the Utes could defend their 2021 title, but everything had to go as planned over the weekend.
ksl.com
Long hours, short supply of chefs leads to popular bakery's impending closure
SALT LAKE CITY — Romina Rasmussen knows a thing or two about change, and it's her need for a change right now that led her to decide to close her popular Salt Lake bakery at the end of the year. It wasn't an easy decision, or even a financial...
ksl.com
BYU a 7-seed in NCAA volleyball tournament; Utah State dancing, too
PROVO — The NCAA women's volleyball tournament unveiled its 64-team bracket Sunday night, and two local schools are headed to the Big Dance. Utah State will face No. 6 Arkansas in a quadrant that also includes Loyola Marymount and third-seeded Oregon, while BYU drew the No. 7 seed against James Madison in a quadrant that also includes No. 2 Pittsburgh and Colgate.
ksl.com
'There was disappointment': Unseeded Wildcats to host North Dakota in FCS playoffs
OGDEN — Head coach Jay Hill and his team filed into the team meeting room on Sunday for the FCS playoffs selection show. The Wildcats hoped they had done enough during the regular season to earn one of the eight seeds in the postseason bracket and a first-round bye, which would give them an extra week of practice.
Comments / 0